Summary of the game Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid (2-0). GOALS

The Atlético de Madrid had his sad night in England and did not come out alive from his visit to Liverpool, table that won 2-0 in the Champions League. With the Mexican, Héctor Herrera playing 31 minutes, Atleti could not and added his second loss of the competition, which puts him in third place in the B Group.

For the Spaniards nothing came out that before the break they already lost by two goals and they had one less man on the court Anfield. Atleti looked for and in the first game, Joao Félix did not reach a center at minute 4.

Diego Jota He opened the scoring at 13 ‘, just when he headed a cross into the area and made it 1-0. Sadio Mané made it 2-0 at 21 ‘ when he deflected a shot from Mohamed salah and beat Jon oblak, things were getting bad.

Still Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had the third at 33‘, however he lost hand in hand with Oblak.

At 36 ‘, the Colchoneros got 10 men when at 36 ‘, Felipe saw the red for a foul on Mané. Before the break, Oblak took out two more. First to Salah in a half turn to 41 ‘and 42’ a Jot.

Jot scored another goal at 48 ‘that was canceled out of place and at 57 ‘the same thing happened with the Spaniards in the annotation of Luis Suárez.

Herrera entered change at 59 ‘and at 74’ he fired a shot that passed by one side. The minutes ran and there were no more chances, hard defeat for the Colchoneros.