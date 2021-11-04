“Steal boyfriends”: Megan Fox is accused of taking the couple from a renowned influencer

The American actress and model appeared with her new boyfriend and gave a lot to talk about on all portals and social networks. Even the ex of Megan Fox’s current boyfriend gave statements that claimed that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her to start an affair with the brunette.

The fit influencer who has an overwhelming 26 million followers on Instagram dared to tell how she broke up with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. It is about Sommer Ray, who claims to have suffered a kind of deception by his ex-partner, which coincided with the time he was paired with Fox. In conversation as a guest on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Sommer drew the timeline that showed that both she and Megan and the musician were in a love triangle.

