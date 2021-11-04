“Steal boyfriends”: Megan Fox is accused of taking the couple from a renowned influencer

The American actress and model appeared with her new boyfriend and gave a lot to talk about on all portals and social networks. Even the ex of Megan Fox’s current boyfriend gave statements that claimed that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her to start an affair with the brunette.

The fit influencer who has an overwhelming 26 million followers on Instagram dared to tell how she broke up with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. It is about Sommer Ray, who claims to have suffered a kind of deception by his ex-partner, which coincided with the time he was paired with Fox. In conversation as a guest on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Sommer drew the timeline that showed that both she and Megan and the musician were in a love triangle.

Sommer explained that she and her partner at that time, Machine Gun Kelly, were in Puerto Rico, while the rapper filmed the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” with the actress Megan fox. The influencer assured that she was not uneasy about an infidelity because she thought that the brunette was an older woman and married with children.

Instagram: Megan Fox

The young woman said: “I waited at the hotel all the time when he was filming with her and I wasn’t really thinking about anything (…) I thought I was older and that I had children and I was married and stuff.”

Instagram: Sommer Ray

However, when they returned to the United States, there was no doubt that her boyfriend and Fox they had an affair. What gave them away was their closeness in the music video that the “Transformers” actress starred in: “Bloody Valentine.”