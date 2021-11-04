Square Enix Says Marvel’s Avengers Was A Disappointment And It Will Have To Learn From It

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Marvel’s avengers it was a failure and he has not found a way to correct the course. This is not a situation Square Enix ignores and we have the proof in that they acknowledge that the most recent Crystal Dynamics project was a disappointment.

In a statement that was part of Square Enix’s financial results, Yosuke Matsuda, president of the distributor, spoke about Marvel’s avengers. The first thing he made clear is that he considers the game a disappointing performance and that its development was full of challenges.

“Marvel’s avengers It was an ambitious title that we took on the game-as-a-service model. We faced a variety of challenges in the final phase of development, including the need to transition to work at home due to the pandemic. We were able to overcome those challenges and launch the game, but unfortunately it was not the success we wanted, “he said.

Later, Matsuda recognized that Crystal Dynamics was not the right studio to take on this project. After all, the study of tomb Raider is known for narrative adventures in the third person, something that departs from what they were looking to do with Marvel’s avengers.

“However, testing the game-as-a-service model highlighted issues that we will likely have to face in future development projects, such as the need to select game designs that match the attributes and tastes of our studios and development teams,” he said.

Will Square Enix give up games as a service?

Matsuda’s words seem to indicate that after this lesson the distributor will move away from projects with a game-as-a-service model. However, reality is different.

What happens is that Matsuda assured that Marvel’s avengers it was an apprenticeship and they believe that play as a service is here to stay. So they will keep testing to find out how they can best adapt this trend to their games.

“While the new challenge we faced with this title delivered a disappointing result, we are confident that the gaming-as-a-service approach will continue to grow in importance as gaming becomes more service-focused. How we will create new experiences that incorporate this trend in our game design is a key question that we will have to answer in the future ”, he concluded.

What did you think of Matsuda’s statements? Do you think the failure of Avengers could it be avoided? Tell us in the comments.

Marvel’s avengers is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Follow this link to see more news related to this Square Enix game.