Square Enix is ​​disappointed in Marvel’s Avengers

It is true that Marvel’s Avengers did not reach the market with good results, the expectations were very high, but the players did not get to connect with a product that did not fulfill everything promised. It is true that the game starts really well during its first hour, but afterwards the game felt like it was finished in a hurry, the same thing happened with the entire multiplayer PVE part.

Square Enix although still has confidence in Marvel’s Avengers, but clearly recognizes that in a way the game is a disappointment given the high expectations they had with a brand like Marvel’s Avengers and its poor reception. It is true that the game has remained active until now and even its arrival on Xbox Game Pass has been well received by players, but even with all that, it seems that it is still far from what the Japanese company expected.

The disappointment of Marvel’s Avengers

It was a very ambitious title for us as we embraced the Game as a Service (GaaS) model. We had to face a series of unexpected difficulties. Events in the final phase of development, including the need to switch to remote work due to the pandemic. We were able to overcome these challenges and commercialize the game, but unfortunately it was not as successful as we would have liked. The adoption of the GaaS model has highlighted issues that we will probably still have to address in the future, such as the need to select projects that are tailored to the tastes and needs of players and development teams. Although the new challenge that we face with this title has produced a disappointing result, we are confident that the GaaS approach will give the game the opportunity to grow in the best way. With this approach, new experiences can always be created by incorporating answers to community questions into the design. These questions are a key factor that we will have to answer in the future.

