Square Enix admits the failure that was Marvel’s Avengers

There is no doubt that Marvel’s avengers It did not meet any of the expectations that its developers or fans had for the project. Square enix is perfectly aware of this, and through their most recent financial report, they revealed that hiring Crystal dynamics to work on the game was “a bad decision.”

Yosuke Matsuda, President of Square Enix, admitted that Crystal dynamics I did not have enough experience working on these games as a service, and for now all that remains is to learn from mistakes and move on. Here is an excerpt from his statement:

“Marvel’s Avengers was an ambitious title that we took within the games-as-a-service model. We were able to overcome the challenges during development and launch the game, but the title was not as successful as we would have liked. Although this new challenge had a result disappointing, we are sure that the GaaS (Games as a Service) model will grow in importance as titles are oriented more and more towards it. “

It seems that indeed, its authors have been learning about the errors of this game, since just this week they mentioned that they would be removing all the microtransactions that facilitated progress within the title.

Editor’s note: Ouch. The truth is that I do not know if all the fault should be Crystal dynamics, but I think what affected this game the most was giving it this multiplayer approach rather than creating a single-player adventure. Let’s just look at the reception the Guardians of the Galaxy game is getting.

Via: Square enix