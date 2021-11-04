Spencer review: Kristen Stewart as Lady Di swears, masturbates and will infuriate traditionalists

Dir: Pablo Larraín; Protagonists: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins.

Don’t expect a real-life soap opera in Spencer, the new movie about Princess Diana that premiered with great fanfare at the Venice Film Festival in September. It is described in the opening credits as a “fable” drawn from a “real tragedy.” The story follows three seismic days in the life of Diana (Kristen Stewart) during the Christmas break at Sandringham in 1991, when she is about to collapse.

Chilean director Pablo Larraín described it as “an upside-down fairy tale.” From a script by Steven Knight (from Peaky Blinders), it features Diana as a martyr dressed as Sloane Ranger, a modern equivalent of the doomed Anne Boleyn. “There is no hope for me, not with them,” Diana sighs, realizing the indifference of the royal house to her situation and how close their marriage is to collapse.

The movie is bound to enrage traditionalists. Larraín and Knight have taken enormous liberties on the subject. “Now let me, I want to masturbate,” the princess says peremptorily to her dressing table at one point. It is not a phrase that is heard too often in dramas about the royal family. Diana’s eating disorder is dealt with graphically. She is shown vomiting and self-injuring.

These moments may suggest that Spencer is itch and voyeur, with a sensational mindset. In fact, it’s the opposite. Like Larrain’s previous film, Jackie, in which Natalie Portman played JFK’s grieving wife, is a self-consciously poetic and elegiac affair.

“Where the hell am I?” are the first words Diana utters in the film. Ignoring royal protocol, he drives to Sandringham, but is hopelessly lost. Although he has grown up in nearby Park House on the Sandringham estate, he cannot find his way to his destination. As always, he is very late.

It takes a moment or two to get used to Stewart as Diana. Despite the makeup and careful costume design, the Hollywood star does not immediately conjure up the “people’s princess.” Yet it offers a memorable and highly fickle performance. She is restless, charming, impulsive and often funny, an immediately ingratiating presence.

The scenes between Diana and the young princes William and Harry, which look nothing like their real-life counterparts, could have been easily hackneyed and heartbreaking. Instead, they are one of the most poignant moments in the movie. She is shown as his accomplice in the antics. They are fiercely protective of her, promising to tell her when her behavior has become too erratic.

The pathos stems from Diana’s awareness of her own frailty and inability to protect herself. “No one is above tradition,” they warn him, as he continues to put spokes on the wheels of royal protocol.

The “other” woman in Diana’s saturated marriage is not even mentioned by name. It is glimpsed at the exit of a church. Diana is furious and humiliated that Prince Charles’ Christmas gift is the exact same pearl necklace he has already given to her lover, but the filmmakers avoid getting caught up in scandal and gossip.

Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) only appears fleetingly and we don’t see much of the Queen or other members of the royal family either (though reassuringly we do see the corgis).

Several of the supporting characters are fictional. Timothy Spall plays the Queen Mother’s equestrian, who has been posted to Sandringham to prevent Diana from derailing. He is a former soldier of the regiment Black watch who watches over her like a dark sentinel. Other prominent characters are her favorite dressmaker (Sally Hawkins), the only person who really seems to understand her struggle, and the royal chef (Sean Harris), stern but kind and always ready to cook her favorite pudding. However, the focus is on Diana herself and her inner world.

The film has dream sequences in which Anne Boleyn comes back to life, and interludes in which Diana looks and acts like a tragic heroine in a Christmas ballet or a Jean Cocteau fairy tale. In case we have any doubt that she is being victimized, the film compares her at different times to both an insect whose wings are ripped off under the microscope and the beautiful but unintelligent pheasants that Prince Charles and his friends like. shoot.

Sometimes the tone of the narrative changes in a very disconcerting way. The gloomy atmosphere is somewhat undermined by the banality of the last scenes where Diana listens to her favorite pop music or takes the kids out for chicken and chips at KFC while raving about “The Mis”And his love for the ordinary. Nonetheless, it’s a considerable improvement over the ill-fated 2014 biopic in which Naomi Watts played Diana. Stewart’s feverish and sensitive performance and Larraín’s signature lyricism give her an emotional boost that her predecessors lack.