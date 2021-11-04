Sparks: How Annette did with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard

The first time I saw the brother duo Sparks it was in the Corona Capital 2017. The unusual 50-year-old couple looked untouchable walking onto the stage with Edgar wright, the iconic filmmaker who in 2021 would release a documentary about them, showing the world the impact they have had Ron and Russel Mael. However, unlike other documentaries about gangs – which come after their separation or death or, worse, the end of their creative periods – The Sparks Brothers It does not end with a conclusion, but rather with a pause. In the question of, what is next? And the question doesn’t take long to be answered. This same year, the duo has released Annette, their first musical tape, and one of their most interesting works to date.

The second time I see the brothers Sparks it is virtually through a Zoom call. Even in this “informal” way of meeting them, the two maintain their human simplicity making me forget – for a second – that I am seeing two undeniable icons of modern music. Inevitably, and in context, the conversation turns to Annette, a musical film starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, a pair of opposites facing a crisis. But how does it happen Sparks to the world of cinema?

Annette: a different musical

“We had this project called Annette which was finished as a narrative album that we could also take on a tour and we could perform it live, but the same year we finished it we went to the Cannes festival and met Leos caraxRussell says. “He had used a song by Sparks for your movie Holy motors and as a result of that we were introduced and we were fans of their movies. We went back to Los Angeles with this project and decided to send it to Leos because he was a fan of Sparks and we thought we would just send it to him so he could see what we were working on. When he came back to us after listening to the two CDs, and said ‘this is interesting and I would like to direct it for my own movie’. So what was originally going to be the next music project became a music project. ”

“We feel more complete than at any time because we do things musically in different media and that is quite exciting. We have a lot of passion for pop music but also for film and participating in creating something musical in nature that is cinematic has been an ambition for a long time, ”adds Ron. Interestingly, the film would premiere in the same place where they met Carax, the Cannes festival.

Adam Driver He is unexpectedly the protagonist of this story, and we say it like this because this would confirm that the actor is absolutely versatile and just as he can cry for Noah baumbach, fight against Jedis, you can sing a song of Sparks. “We weren’t involved in casting the actors,” says Russell. “Fortunately, Leos chose excellent actors, but we did meet Adam Driver at the beginning of the process to discuss the style of the tone we wanted him to sing, or the way the movie had to be and he agreed with us. ” Driver follows the lead of Ryan Gosling in La La Land by offering a not so professional interpretation, but more natural, just following the purpose of the music. Cotillard, with her role as an opera singer and her past as Edith piaf on I saw her in rose.