Some gave him up for dead, but Peugeot has made him rise from the ashes to give the bell in Spain

Every month, when we review which have been the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars, one of the models that is not lacking in the top 5 is he Peugeot 3008 Hybrid. The version PHEV of the C-SUV French is a favorite of drivers who choose a plug-in hybrid. Something that shows the good know-how of the French firm in this area. And this success is not just a matter of aid from the MOVES III Plan. They have also had to do, but the 3008 Hybrid It was already one of the best sellers before public aid was activated.

But what about Peugeot 3008 in its conventional variant? The aid of the MOVES III Plan have made the price of PHEV and the internal combustion have come very close in price. And this has led to a large part of consumers opting for the electrified version.

Thus, in months like September, the Peugeot 3008 fell to the position 37 of the best-selling cars in Spain. A total of 567 units that meant a very low figure with respect to direct competitors such as Hyundai Tucson, the Nissan qashqai or the Kia Sportage.

Peugeot 3008 2021

The Peugeot 3008 resurfaces in October

A situation that has led some to believe that the 3008 I would not be able to trace the situation. Even less considering that, without going any further, the three aforementioned models have just been released or will release a generation shortly.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The 3008 has resurfaced in October to become the fourth best-selling model in Spain. In total they have enrolled 1,434 units. And the only direct rival ahead is the Tucson, who enrolled 1,856 units.

Peugeot 3008 2021

A very interesting rise considering that sales have fallen again in October. According to data from Anfac, a total of 59,044 units in Spain, which means a 20.5% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year.

The good news is that sales remain positive globally 2021. Are accounted for 706,998 registrations, which translates into a growth of 5.6%.