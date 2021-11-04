Sofía Vergara will be Griselda Blanco, the Black Widow of the drug trafficker – El Sol de México

After provoking laughter for 11 seasons on Modern Family, Sofia Vergara will turn her career around to enter the Netflix drama Griselda, in which she will play The Godmother of Cocaine, Griselda Blanco.

The production of six 50-minute episodes will tell the story of this woman who was key to the Medellín Cartel to traffic drugs from Colombia to the United States and whose harshness made her one of the most ruthless drug traffickers between the seventies and eighties, where she was known as the Black Widow.

“Griselda Blanco was a great character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the more notorious male bosses we know so much about.” Vergara said in a statement.

The project is developed by producer Eric Newman, who is one of the creative minds behind Narcos. “Griselda Blanco has long been an exciting project for Sofía and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story,” said the producer.

“Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion, combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences.”

Other creatives who participated in the Netflix series are also contemplated for this new project such as Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard who will be executive producers. While Ingrid Escajeda will serve as the scriptwriter, executive producer and showrunner,

Griselda Blanco’s story has raised the interest of the entertainment industry in recent years. Recently, Catherine Zeta-Jones starred in Griselda: La Reina de la Cocaína, a film for the LifeTime channel directed by Mexican Guillermo Navarro; while Jennifer Lopez is developing The Godmother, where she will play Griselda Blanco.

This will be Sofía Vergara’s first project on television after concluding Modern Family in 2020. The actress will soon premiere on the Blim platform the animated film Koati, in which she was a producer and where she lends her voice to one of the characters.

