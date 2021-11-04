so you can activate it before they force

Google is looking to increase security on user devices. From this November 9, the company will be forcing everyone to use two-step verification to better protect their accounts. This movement had already been announced for about a month, where Google indicated that this extra security step would be enabled automatically on more than 150 million accounts by the end of the year.

From this date, if we want to enter our account, we will need to have the smartphone nearby and in case of not having any of the security options enabled, users they will be receiving an email where they will be notified about this new measure.

With this change, after entering the password we must complete a second step on the smartphone, with which the confirmation process that we are the ones who want to access the account will be done, so they recommend keep our device handy when entering.

If users so wish, measurement can be enabled manually from now on, although the change will be made automatically on Tuesday, November 9.

If you don’t want to wait, so you can activate it

If we want to enable it from now on, we will need to enter the Security section in our account, which we can do from this link, where then we will look for the section titled “Access to Google” where we will activate the box with the name “Two-step verification”.

Then we will enter another section, where we will have to follow the instructions to activate google messages, and define if they will arrive as text messages, notifications on the device or through the Authenticator app binding, which will generate a random code when you want to enter.