skidding and spinning in residential homes for tourists

The restrictions on nightlife due to the coronavirus have caused some young Spaniards choose on weekends to give yourself a shot of adrenaline behind the wheel. From driving in the opposite direction on narrow roads full of curves, as happened in February, in the Sierra de Cazorla, to organizing races, as happened in March, near the Palacio de Congresos de Roquetas de Mar. Now, the fashion of emulate -in quinqui- style- the action film series Fast & Furious has reached the Murcian municipality of Mazarrón, with skidding and spinning by residential for British.

The profile of this type of driver, according to sources from the Security Forces, responds to that of Twenty-somethings, with high-end, large-displacement cars, whose exhaust pipe, engine, wheels have been modified… They do not drive classic models as in Fast and Furious, the Chevrolet Camaro type, but something more cañí, like a BMW, pulling polygon driving techniques.

The weekends are to go out to party and they put road safety at risk by maneuvering through some of the macro-urbanizations inhabited by English in Mazarrón: a tourist point on the Murcia coast, whose register of 32,839 inhabitants has an important colony of British residents.

This type of driving practice began to be detected a couple of months ago in the urban area, but the Local Police of Mazarrón He managed to stop them with a lot of work and a heavy hand with fines. The agents deployed random controls and sanctioned the young people not only for reckless driving, but also for carrying out important reforms in the vehicles, or for lacking insurance, since many of these drivers usually take out policies that register and cancel due to days.

The great police work took these twenty-somethings out of the urban area, but now they have been detected in some suburbs inhabited by British retirees, such as Camposol or Country Club. EL ESPAÑOL has accessed a recording of a Country Club resident where a teenager skids around a roundabout and leaves it, at full speed, to drive his car down a residential street with a speed limited to 20 kilometers per hour.





A young man driving a high-end car at full speed through the Country Club de Mazarrón urbanization.



Glenys Golding, president of Country Club, assures that “we are afraid of a traffic accident“. In this residential built in the heat of the real estate bubble, there are 800 owners, of which only 250 usually spend the whole year in Mazarrón. So this absence of neighbors, added to the characteristics of this urbanization, located on the outskirts , with wide traffic lanes and several roundabouts, make it a racing circuit in the eyes of these young people.

“To Lto Local Police and Civil Guard ands hard to stop them because they come at night, make dangerous maneuvers, and flee at full speed “, admits Golding. In Country Club they have security cameras in the entrances, but there is nothing in the roads that cross it, nor in the three roundabouts of the residential area that twenty-somethings look for to enter, sometimes, two cars at the same time and pull the handbrake.

“We are thinking of putting cameras inside the urbanization because young people go very fast with their cars.” At the moment, the neighbors are pulling their mobile to hunt down the offenders at the wheel. “Every time we make a video we send it to the Police“.

2,500 euros in fines

Citizen collaboration has borne fruit because thanks to one of those videos, the Local Police have identified the license plate of a BMW of one of the offenders who confuse leisure with reckless driving. The driver was a teenager and when he was intercepted with his car at the fairgrounds he insulted to the agents, before being proposed for a string of fines totaling 2,500 euros.

In the first place, according to police sources, the BMW was immobilized in the tank for allegedly reckless driving: 500 euros and loss of six points of the license, for speeding into a Country Club roundabout, spinning in the middle of it and entering a street after skidding. He was also fined for lacking insurance (1,500 euros) and for unauthorized renovations to the car (500 euros).

An aerial view of the streets and houses of the Country Club urbanization in Mazarrón.



What’s more, Proceedings were brought against this driver for being in possession of marijuana and disrespecting law enforcement officials. To discourage driving behavior such as that of this young man, the Local Police have intensified their presence in urbanizations and are increasing the number of sanctions. “For two months, every week, an average of ten fines are being imposed.”

Every time a police car stops a car driven by a twenty-something, not only verify if you are behind any of the requirements in residential areas for reckless driving, but also analyze the legality of the reforms made to the car, if you have the ITV in force or if you have contracted an insurance policy for days -for verify if at that moment it is discharged-. The point is to touch the pocket to make them understand that speed is not a game.

The Local Police have received another video taken by a British retiree in an urbanization, where a driver appears who was long ago involved in a traffic accident on the road that connects Mazarrón with Cartagena. In that accident one of the occupants of the vehicle died Based on the content of the images, it seems that this incident did not affect his conscience for this twenty-year-old.

At the moment, that recording has not resulted in a sanction. “The problem is that the license plate has to be seen to demonstrate reckless driving, linking car and owner “, underlines a police source.

The case of Cazorla

Videos are crucial in this type of crime against road safety because of the difficulty of hunting offenders ‘in situ’: it is impossible to control all highways, national roads, urban roads, industrial estates and residential … It happened in Jaén, in February, when the Civil Guard identified some boys who bragged on social networks about to circulate with excess speed, while they invaded the opposite direction of roads of the places of the mountains of Cazorla and of the Segura.

This investigation put an end to a dangerous form of adolescent leisure: driving at full speed, performing oversteer maneuvers, through winding and narrow roads in the Cazorla environment. As a result of the dissemination of some videos, the Villacarrillo Traffic Detachment established specific surveillance services with camouflaged vehicles and tracked social networks identifying four young people, between 19 and 27 years old, as alleged perpetrators of a reckless driving crime.

One of the images of bottles and races released by the Las Colinas Neighborhood Association in Roquetas de Mar.



On other occasions, the videos do not allow the offenders to take the glove, but They have a dissuasive effect because they alert the Security Forces about practices that jeopardize road safety. The Las Colinas Neighborhood Association released in March images of groups of young people organizing large bottles at the Roquetas de Mar Conference Center, as a prelude to the highlight of the night: races and crazy maneuvers behind the wheel after consuming alcohol and drugs.

In this Almeria version of the Fast and Furious driving, the tragedy flew over because they were not specialists at the wheel, nor did they follow a script with all the risks studied in each sequence, as occurs in the saga starring the actor Vin Diesel. Proof of this is that one night a car ended up inside the Rambla de San Antonio and other vehicles collided with some fences and walls.

Juvenile mortality falls

These aggressive driving, as a form of weekend leisure, they also collaterally affect the rest of the neighbors, startled in the middle of the night, when a high-end car, with the modified exhaust, enters an urbanization burning a wheel, braking and accelerating, including firecrackers. This is collected by a video of a residential complex in Mazarrón, which this newspaper does not publish to avoid reprisals against its author because his images allowed the driver to be fined.

“This type of practice is only carried out by a small group of young people in Mazarrón, some of them problematic because they have a history of incidents on mopeds or substance use,” remarks a police source. Other similarity to what happened in the Sierra de Cazorla or in Roquetas de Mar where the unconscious at the wheel were a very specific group of guys. Fortunately, these quinquis ‘remakes’ of Fast and Furious do not reflect the majority behavior of young Spaniards behind the wheel.

A report by the Línea Directa Foundation and the Centro Zaragoza Vehicle Research Institute reveals that the mortality of drivers aged 19 to 29 has decreased by 41% during the period 2010-2019. In fact, according to the study, despite the fact that drivers under 29 years of age suffer 37.5% more traffic accidents than a decade ago, they are minor in nature.

The study carried out by the Línea Directa Foundation emphasizes that drivers between 35 and 44 years old are the worst behaved on the road. Although in Mazarrón this statistic is not met now and the Local Police and the Civil Guard are trying to curb a group that understands reckless driving and speeding as leisure: two behaviors classified as a crime in the Penal Code.

In both cases, perpetrators can face fines of 12 to 24 months and be deprived of the right to drive motor vehicles for six to ten years. The Penal Code also provides jail terms of two to five years. Although the worst sentence is to lose your life doing the kaffir behind the wheel.

