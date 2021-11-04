Seven of his best films will be seen again in theaters, from Dirty Harry to The Bridges of Madison

The bridges of Madison

Clint Eastwood returns to theaters in Argentina through a retrospective that will allow seven of his most outstanding films to be seen on the big screen. The cycle programmed by Warner will take place between November 25 and December 1 in theaters and complexes not yet confirmed and in each function, in addition to the screening of a feature film, fragments of the documentary will be seen Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy, directed by Gary Leva, whose nine episodes will then be available on the HBO Max platform.

The films that will be shown in this week of tribute to Eastwood are the following:

dirty Harry (Dirty harry, 1971), by Don Siegel. With Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino, Reni Santoni, John Vernon. Eastwood’s first film of five as Harry Callahan, a police detective with unorthodox methods and little fondness for following bureaucratic rules, who prefers to follow his instincts and apply direct-action strategies in the search for a serial killer who keeps him in suspense. San Francisco. He is one of the first accurate examples of the most classic character of Eastwood, the individualistic hero who distrusts the effectiveness of institutions and prefers to act only to impose his ideas and values.

The unforgivables (Unforgiven, 1992) by Clint Eastwood. With Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris. For many, the definitive portrait of the entire history of the western and Eastwood’s last genuine foray into the genre that enshrined him at the beginning of his career, when he starred in Italy in the so-called “Dollar Trilogy” by the hand of Sergio Leone. Here Eastwood plays William Munny, a man with a violent past, now retired, who after a painful family tragedy accepts the task of killing a man while avoiding repeated outrages against a group of women. Another story about some of Eastwood’s classic themes: violence (its limits and its scope), morality and justice. It won the Oscar for best picture.

The bridges of Madison (The Bridges of Madison County, 1995) by Clint Eastwood. With Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep. On the basis of a sweet and childish novel, Eastwood builds a masterpiece of romantic cinema. Here he deliberately plays at breaking the stereotype of a tough man with whom he was always identified to impersonate a National Geographic photographer who has a fleeting affair with a married woman. In his patient review of all genres of classic Hollywood cinema, Eastwood delivers a tender, deep and moving love story with a scene in the rain that is impossible to resist in emotional terms.

Gran torino (2008), by Clint Eastwood. With Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley, Bee Wang, John Carroll Lynch. Through an extraordinary character (Walt Kowalski, a veteran of the Korean War), Eastwood reviews almost every stage of his career and anticipates, with almost 80 years, a kind of testament to his work and the look he has on it. world. His favorite themes (moral, violence, justice, epic) take on new resonances when we see the old hero take a position that some of his critics would never have imagined. When it seems that the old values ​​of the character are in crisis, in reality Eastwood does nothing but strengthen them from a new perspective.

Sniper (American Sniper, 2014) by Clint Eastwood. With Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. The true story of the most accurate marksman in the US Army in its entire history serves Eastwood not only to describe with admirable precision all that can be experienced in a modern war such as those that had Iraq and Afghanistan as central settings. Within it, people like Chris Kyle (a character admirably played by Cooper) move, faced with constant moral dilemmas, who fulfill the duty of killing by superior orders.

Sully, feat on the Hudson (Sully, 2016) by Clint Eastwood. With Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney. Another true story, like the ones Eastwood explores in his later years. In this case, that of Charles “Sully” Sullenberger, a pilot who achieved the feat of keeping all the passengers and crew of a commercial airplane unharmed, which he managed to control and deposit on the bed of the Hudson River, in New York, after a accident occurred during takeoff. Eastwood delivers here the portrait of the misunderstood hero who maintains the conscience of having done things well despite the questioning of the institutions.

The mule (The Mule, 2018) by Clint Eastwood. With Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Dianne Wiest, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña. Again, almost in his nineties, Eastwood recovers his favorite hero: the common, sullen and distrustful man who decides on his own to solve the problems he has with his family (and with his own economy) through an unexpected decision: to become the responsible for the large-scale transportation of drug packages sent to the United States by a Mexican cartel.

