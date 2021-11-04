Selena Gomez enjoyed a night with friends in Los Angeles – Publimetro México

Singer Selena Gomez says goodbye to her friends after a night at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old former Disney girl wore a long tan knit top with light washed jeans for her outing, which she paired with black patent leather heels and a matching leather handbag. As what seemed to be an incredible night ended, Selena gave her friends a quick hug before heading back to her car.

At least this time the outing with friends didn’t end in any new piercing. Several weeks ago, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress was also caught at an evening with close friends that ended up at a piercing and tattoo shop. At that time, from the TikTok profile of the indie rock band Girlpool, we could see the piercing that Gomez wore in her ear.

The singer of “Lose You to Love Me” recently showed her fall fashion during an interview, where she talked about the new season of her cooking show Selena + Chef, as well as her new look that reminds the then young rebel Alex Russo from Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Places.”

Selena Gomez has not stopped working this 2021

Between releasing her first album in Spanish, producing and acting, Selena has had a pretty productive 2021. The first season of “Only Murders In The Building” has already reached its end in Holu, but another story will return for a second season. In addition, Disney Plus recalled a “Wizards of Waverly Places” movie focused on the character of Selena, which many fans were grateful for on Halloween.

In addition, the third season of his HBO series Max Selena + Chef premiered at the end of October; and collaborated with Coldplay on the song “Let Somebody Go.” This song belongs to the playlist of “Music of the Spheres”, the new studio album by the band Coldplay. “Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez / From #MusicOfTheSpheres, the new album, October 15 / https://coldplay.lnk.to/MOTS / @selenagomez”, reads the Twitter account of the band led by Chris Martin.