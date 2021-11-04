Selena Gomez debuts new haircut

It seemed that Selena Gomez had gotten used to the copper blonde with which she reappeared in October screaming “I’m back and I’m blonde!” However, the artist has not only returned to her natural dark brown, but has also refreshed the cut with the bob paraded that suits all women. It is no surprise that such a radical transformation has fallen under the radar as Selena She has not attended a single gala or stepped on red carpets in recent weeks and, as she confessed to us last July, she tries to stay away from the networks: “Something that has been very useful for my own mental health is giving me time to disconnect, flee from social networks and focus on myself.” Of course, we see how the star has become fond of the platform that triumphs among the generation Z, TikTok, where we have discovered his new makeover.

VIEW GALLERY





-It’s happening! Influencers declare war on filters

For now followed by 36.7 million fans on TikTok, where the artist has shown the humorous vein with which she rose to fame thanks to the Disney Channel comedy, Wizards of Waverly Place. On the platform, Selena uploads posts like this one, in which she vocalizes the following audio with the attitude of a diva: “I’m about to hit rock bottom, so I was wondering if anyone is going to need something while I’m there.” An example of how well she is at making her fans laugh and the perfect excuse to show off her new haircut: a bob parade that experts recommend without exception to all their clients.

VIEW GALLERY





“It is definitely pure style and easy to maintain: a short, flared mane that reveals the neck. So versatile that we can straighten it with an iron, let it air dry, give it a more sophisticated touch “wet effect” or dry it down, providing a product that gives it a natural texture and volume. It suits all kinds of faces “, says Jero de Santos, head of the Menta Beauty Place salon. As for how to adapt the look to each texture: “On straight hair, it is always better to wear a bob Longer on the sides and shorter at the nape of the neck, it will give you more movement and volume. In curly hair our recommendation is a cut bob layered to add movement and multiply the curl. ”

-Edurne’s new look divides her fans but makes David de Gea fall in love

Since the end of the summer, Selena Gomez has changed her look up to four times: in September she wore a super hair in her natural color to attend the American television show that Stephen Colbert hosts, then she returned to her below-the-shoulder length in record time , started October as a copper blonde and now in November she wears the bob that his fans have fallen in love with. The proof that the latter could be the favorite cut of his followers are the messages they leave in the videos that he uploads to TikTok: “I didn’t know I needed so much to see Selena with short hair again”, “The hair, you look like a goddess”, “The short hair looks great on her “,” I loved the change of look “,” I have never seen anyone who fits that cut as well as Selena “,” I love the new hair. I love it! “…





