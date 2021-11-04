Seeking health and well-being among the population is a priority: Martínez García

-Public Health Day begins that will end on November 16

-The influenza vaccine will be applied until March 2022 in 546 Health Centers and CESSA’s

-The summoned population are girls and boys over six months, under five years, adults 60 years and older and pregnant

TEHUACÁN, Pue.- For the State Government, it is a priority to ensure the health and well-being of minors, young people and the general population, said the Secretary of Health, José Antonio Martínez García when opening the Second Public Health Conference and starting with the application of vaccination against influenza in the municipality of Tehuacán.

The official reported that during this process, with the slogan “Participate today, it’s for your health”, various actions will be carried out for the benefit of the people of Puebla and Puebla from this day until November 16, such as the application of biologicals for complete vaccination schedules for: BCG, pentavalent, hepatitis B, DPT, rotavirus, conjugated pneumococcal and hexavalent, among others.

Also, hydration actions will be implemented with the delivery of oral serum, deworming (population between two to 14 years); as well as talks and workshops on how to prevent acute diarrheal diseases, acute respiratory infections and neonatal tetanus.

In this event, 5,521 workers from the entire health sector (IMSS, ISSSTE, ISSSTEP and Health Services) will participate. In addition, in the 546 first-level medical units (between CESSA’s and Health Centers), of this agency, they will apply the biological to prevent seasonal influenza that occurs in the winter season; This vaccine can be accessed by girls and boys older than six months, but younger than five years, adults 60 years and older, pregnant women and people with some comorbidity.

Martínez García confirmed that the period of validity for the application of the influenza vaccine is until March 2022, so it is planned to apply one million 257 thousand doses in the state.

At the time, Azucena Rosas Tapia, local deputy for the XXII district and president of the Health Commission of the State Congress, emphasized that the actions, achievements and scope of the public health conferences represent an effort of the State Government and other institutions to grant equitable access to health services, as well as prioritizing the health of the entire population.

Rosas Tapia ratified his commitment to continue with actions in favor of health and reiterated the call to get vaccinated for free, as it is a right of everyone.