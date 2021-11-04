Scott Disick reappears and sends message to Kourtney Kardashian after engagement to Travis Barker

Since Kourtney kardashian and Travis barker they announced their commitment and next wedding, Scott disick, a former partner of the socialite, has kept a low profile and has almost no presence on social networks. The news that the businesswoman and the drummer of Blink-182 will marry Scott is not happy at all, Nevertheless, He reappeared and sent a message to the mother of his children. What did he say to you? We tell you the details.

It seems that Scott disick and Kourtney kardashian want to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children Mason, Penelope and Reign, however, The news that the socialite will marry her partner, Travis Barker, fell to her as Cold water bucket Scott; in accordance with Page Six, Disick went “crazy” for the engagement. Days after the couple announced their wedding, the founder of Talentless He reappeared and I text Kourtney.

This was the message Scott Disick sent to Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick reappeared on social media and sent Kourtney Kardashian a message after his engagement to Travis Barker. Scott did it through the photograph that the businesswoman uploaded of her 9-year-old daughter Penelope, who was disguised as Cher Horowitz in “Clueless“, with a set of yellow squares.

Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Taking advantage of photography, Scott Disick commented: “Oh Cher don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s license”, message that is known is the first he makes publicly after Kourtney’s engagement to Travis.

Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Yes OK Scott Disick is not thrilled about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, long ago made it clear that the socialite has her “blessing” to have another relationship. Over time it will be seen if he keeps his word and does not throw himself against the couple as he did months ago, when he criticized Kourtney during his trip to Venice with the Blink-182 drummer.