Scott Cooper: “The history of the First Nations is very important to me” | The American director presents “Dark Spirits”, produced by Guillermo del Toro

Something very strange is happening in the small town of Oregon where it takes place Dark spirits, the film written and directed by Scott Cooper that will have its premiere in theaters this Thursday 28. The generic local title replaces the original Antlers, literally “antlers”, a descriptive reference that points to the physical aspect of the Wendigo, a mythological creature born in legends of the original inhabitants of the United States – in particular the Algonquian people – and linked to cannibalism as an aberrant practice. It is not the first time that certain evil spirits of aboriginal roots occupy the cinema screen –Voracious, by Antonia Bird, and the adaptation of Animal graveyard, by Mary Lambert, are examples that are very close at hand – but in the new film by the director of Crazy heart (2009) and Criminal pact (2015) the enunciation and appearance of being is literal. And, of course, very bloody. Produced by Mexican Guillermo del Toro and starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons, Dark spirits intertwines the classic goodness of the monster movie with the social description of a people from “deep America” that knew how to be fruitful thanks to a mine now abandoned, and that barely survives amid unease and lack of prospects.

“Guillermo del Toro He came up and told me that my last three feature films had been undercover horror movies, without anyone noticing. ” In exclusive communication with Page 12, Cooper recalls the origin of the project, mentioning the supposed “terrifying” qualities of the western Hostile (2017), the biopic about FBI informant Whitey Bulger, Criminal pact, and the violent drama The law of the strongest (2013), starring Christian Bale and Casey Affleck. “Guillermo was direct and asked me if I wanted to direct a full-fledged horror film. I accepted immediately. My earliest childhood memories have to do with watching horror movies with my older brother, who took me to the movies even though he was not old enough to be in front of those images. Images that still scare me today ”. Scott goes on to say that he likes to accept creative challenges with each new film, and that is precisely why he has dabbled in so many different genres.

Dark spirits begins with a strange incident in a mine transformed into a “kitchen” for the manufacture of drugs, and focuses on the relationship between the new elementary school teacher (Keri Russel, the eternal Elizabeth Jennings of The Americans) and a child with strange behavior and attitudes. It won’t be long until the town sheriff (and the teacher’s brother), played by blondo Jesse Plemons, faces a series of bloody mutilations and deaths, the origin of which is much closer and more fearsome than you can imagine. “I think playing it safe is the worst creative danger there is for a director,” Cooper continues. “Personally, I like to be pushed into awkward places. In the case of Antlers, whose script is based on a story by Nick Antosca, that also allowed us to tell the history of the United States of today, to put in front of us a dark mirror that reflects our fears and anxieties, with which we live day by day. Horror stories aren’t just about monsters: some of the most mundane things can be terrifying as well. “

-In addition to the personal and collective traumas that the characters go through, there is the myth of the Wendigo, a creature half human, half elk, who returns from the depths of time, although the concept of revenge on the white man is not essential to the film. Was it difficult to balance the horror clichés with the social aspects?

-The issues related to the history of native peoples are very important to me, and they were already present in my previous film, Hostile, which told the story of a cavalry officer who must accompany a chief cheyenne and his family back to their lands. I always write the scripts for my films and here I was able to put aside the things that did not interest me in the script that was already written beforehand to start from the seed of the short story by Nick Antosca, enhancing those social aspects that seemed important to me. The truth is that it was a great bet to mix del Toro’s sensibilities with mine: nobody imagined what could come of all that. But he’s a great creator of creature films and he was very involved in the design and development of this kind of god, and I think we were able to make it all work.

-Keri Russell is a somewhat underrated actress, but here she again demonstrates her talent to play characters that are both fragile and resistant.

-Maybe Keri is underrated, but people I know think she is a remarkable actress. What is certain is that she, in addition to being an actress, is a very good couple and a mother, which is why she usually does not accept many of the jobs that are regularly offered to her. She is an actress who exudes strength and confidence. And when you see it on the screen it always gives the feeling of being sincere. Many times the actors who are nominated or win an Oscar award, the big stars, show their work all the time. This is a very personal opinion, of course, but that happens to me: I watch acting work all the time. I like the more subtle performances, in which the threads are not seen. I think Keri is the kind of actress who is not interested in winning awards, but that does not mean that she is one of the best at her thing.