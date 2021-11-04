Scientists create a simulation of Arrakis, the desert planet of ‘Dune’ to see if humans could survive there

Researchers at the University of Bristol have developed a climate model of Arrakis, the planet on which the novels and films of ‘Dune’ (‘Dune’) take place, demonstrating that the description of the writer Frank Herbert about life in that desert world it was surprisingly successful, albeit with some differences.

The British team, an expert in climate modeling, wanted to know how a planet like Arrakis could actually function and whether humans could live there. So they ran a simulation to find out. The resulting model, for the most part, met expectations: “Arrakis would be truly habitable, albeit inhospitable”, the scientists write in an article published last week in The Conversation.

“We decided to maintain the same fundamental physical laws that govern the weather and climate here on Earth,” they explained. “If our model presented something completely strange and exotic, this could suggest that those laws were different on Arrakis, or that Frank Herbert’s fantastic vision of Arrakis was just that, fantasy.”

Simulation of a fantasy world

Herbert pointed out that the desert planet has an almost circular orbit, rather than seasons complicated by large variations in distances from its star. This, combined with the numerous descriptions of its topography and atmosphere, detailed in Herbert’s 6 books and in the sequels written by his son, provided the researchers with enough information to fuel the model.

As for the oxygen of Arrakis, it had to remain in the realm of science fiction. Without vegetation, the oxygen of ‘Dune’ is provided by the gigantic sandworms, as Herbert said in his book.

The polar regions of Arrakis are described as more comfortable than other areas, but the simulations told a different story. Herbert’s description of a world with a scorching equator and heat shelters at the poles makes sense, but the model showed that this is not the case.

Without the moderating effect of the oceans, the polar regions of Arrakis would be intolerable, oscillating between temperatures of 70º C in summer and -75º C in winter, not far from the Antarctic record. The tropics, on the other hand, would be pleasant in winter and would reach 45º C in summer, a suffocating heat, but resistible.

The authors explain that the reason for this phenomenon is “significantly higher atmospheric humidity and high cloud cover that acts to warm the climate”, since water vapor is a greenhouse gas.

A warm but livable world

It’s unclear whether giant sandworms could survive under these conditions, but a species with a human-like thermal tolerance could hardly live in the tropics of such a world. However, the middle latitudes, where Herbert located most of the inhabitants, they would kill anyone who ventured outside in the summer.

In the books, Arrakis is described as a world without rain, but in the model, there was some small amounts of rain at the higher latitudes during the summer and fall, in the mountains and plateaus. The book also describes the polar caps, a feature that is absent in the simulation: this is because the summer temperatures are very high at the poles and there is no precipitation in winter to replenish the caps.

It is also surprising to researchers that large ‘coriolis’ storms, which are said to circumnavigate the planet, “they can be in a way a reality too”, although not as powerful as those described in books or movies.

This exercise was done for fun, however, they point out that all of this has a serious side, as the simulations they test our understanding of the physics of weather. Scientists can also use the simulations to “understand climate models, not only to look at past, present and future climate, but also the potential climate of worlds outside our solar system,” they added.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!