Science proves Cardi B’s theory that ‘bitches don’t get cold’ as ‘correct’

Rapper Cardi B became an iconic member in the Vine days of 2014 for her famous saying “A bitch never gets cold,” and this actually turned out to be true, according to science.

TikTok user Roxanne N. Felig (@naia_papaia) has shed some light on the scientific study backing up the hitmaker’s quote: That bitches (or self-objecting women) never go cold.

The scientific study entitled “When Looking ‘Hot’ Means Not Feeling Cold: Evidence That Self Objectification Inhibits the Feeling of Cold” was published by the British Journal of Social Psychology in August.

We’re sure Cardi B would be delighted to hear that her famous line was even mentioned in this article.

“This study tested self-objectification as a mechanism responsible for silenced awareness to bodily sensation demonstrated by the Geordie girls and canonized by a quote from iconic rapper Cardi B: ‘A bitch doesn’t go cold,'” the report says.

This means that a person who sees himself as an object rather than a human (self-objectification) was investigated to see if this had any relation to the feeling of cold.

Felig, one of the study’s writers, summarized on TikTok what the key findings of the “Cardi B study” were and the research methodology.

“It seems that what Cardi was saying is that she was too focused on how she looked and what she was wearing to feel cold,” said the TikToker.

The graduate student in social psychology added that the rapper’s quote “aligns perfectly” with the main theoretical perspective she uses to carry out her research: The theory of objectification.

“The objectification theory postulates that when women adopt the external perspective of their body, that is, when women are highly focused on their external appearance, the amount of cognitive resources available to evaluate their internal states is reduced.”

So basically, when women objectify themselves, they are less aware of things like how hungry they are and how their heart beats, Felig noted.

Rather than interviewing study participants in a laboratory setting, the researchers conducted the interviews in “a busy part of town known for its nightlife” and “surveyed women waiting in line outside clubs. on very cold nights. “

Felig noted that the research was carried out in Florida, where the average low temperature is 60 degrees Fahrenheit, but on the nights the participants were interviewed, the weather was quite cold, registering between 40 and 50 degrees.

The questions asked of the participants included how much they think about their physical appearance compared to how they feel on a day-to-day basis.

They were also asked how intoxicated they felt, how many drinks they had had, and a photo was taken of their outfits, with their faces hidden to remain anonymous. This was so the researchers could code for the amount of skin exposed.

In conclusion, the researcher’s prediction, and Cardi B’s saying, was “fully supported” by her evidence.

Women with high objectification did not feel the cold, no matter how much skin was exposed.

“There was literally no relationship, the relationship between the amount of skin exposure and the cold they felt was not significant,” concluded Felig.

“Then it can be inferred that they are too preoccupied with thinking about their external appearance to think about their internal sensations.”

Well there you have it, Cardi B was really ahead of her time.