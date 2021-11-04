schedules, how to get there and everything about the F1 race

The race will take place on Sunday, November 7.

The Mexico GP 2021 will take place from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 November And this is all you have to know if you are going to attend the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome to see Checo Pérez, from how to get to the event, schedules, accesses, COVID-19 tests and allowed items.

How to get to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

The organizers of the Mexican GP gave some recommendations to get to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez by public transport, since the place does not have parking.

Subway

The Metro Line 9 will have as an alternative their stations Velodrome, Sports City and Puebla, the schedules will be the following:

On Saturday 6th, service will begin at 5:00 and will end at 24:00.

On Sunday 7, the operation will begin at 6:00 to conclude at 24:00.

The Metro also remembers that on Sunday the program “Sundays and holidays, your bike travels by Metro” applies throughout the Network, an action that offers another alternative for getting around the city.

Metrobús

The Metrobús line 2 at arrivals Iztacalco and UPIICSA.

Trolleybus

The Trolleybus Line 2 in their stations Sports City, Gate 8 and Puebla.

Trucks

The routes of the trucks 1, 9, 11, 27, 78, M1 Bicentenario and the Sausa Corridor.

Likewise, it was reported that there will be an Uber service, for which an ascent and descent zone will be enabled in the Gate 6 of the Sports Palace.

So they will also be enabled Taxi bases at Gate 15 of the Autodromo and Avena Street. A free transport that runs around the circumference of the property.

Schedules of Formula 1 events

The events of the Formula 1 of the Mexican GP 2021 They will take place at the following times:

Practice 1 – 11:30 to 12:30

Practice 2 – 15:00 to 16:00

Practice 3 – 11:00 to 12:00

Classification – 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Race – 13:00 to 15:00

The entrances for the GP of Mexico

The entrances for the GP of Mexico will be as follows:

F1 Fast Pass: To speed up access to the venue, a quick line system was created, where attendees can register on the site, in addition to entering the proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test, either PCR or antigens to obtain a code of Certified access that must be presented together with the ticket and an official identification at the entrance in the indicated row on the day of the event.

To speed up access to the venue, a quick line system was created, where attendees can register on the site, in addition to entering the proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test, either PCR or antigens to obtain a code of Certified access that must be presented together with the ticket and an official identification at the entrance in the indicated row on the day of the event. Entrance on the day of the event: Those who have not registered for the F1 Fast Pass will have to present a complete vaccination certificate or proof, either PCR or antigens, an official identification and the ticket.

Those who have not registered for the F1 Fast Pass will have to present a complete vaccination certificate or proof, either PCR or antigens, an official identification and the ticket. Tickets: Identify previously in which tier, zone and door are your tickets. Doors open at 8:00 am and close at 6:00 pm.

Health protocols against COVID-19

All accesses to the property will have health controls (pedestrian, vehicular and heliport), so it is recommended that attendees arrive up to three hours in advance.

Individuals who test negative for COVID-19 will need to be PCR or antigens and They must be valid for up to 3 business days.

What’s more Vaccination certificates and tests issued by authorized entities abroad will be valid.

Hours food and drinks during the event

Use of the cashless system, in which a card is used with the possibility of recharging its credit, with a card or cash, and using it to make your payments.

If the balance of the cashless cards is not spent, the reimbursement request can be made digitally.

There will be more than 50 food options, among which restaurants such as: Fisher’s, Porfirio’s, Krispy Kreme, El Moro, Butcher & Sons, El Califa, La Vicenta, Domino’s Pizza, among others.

The beer sale hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the alcohol sale will be from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What are the items allowed in the 2021 Mexican GP?

These are the Items that you can enter the GP of Mexico:

Flags without sticks, cameras, binoculars, hats, umbrellas, backpacks, sunglasses, cigarettes, rain boots, cell phone batteries, banners, jackets, raincoats may be entered.

It will not be accessible with selfie sticks, smoke bombs, bicycles, musical instruments.

Fans dressed in green to support Checo Pérez

Attendees are invited to wear green on Sunday and thus paint the stands of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

For a better experience, it is recommended to bring comfortable shoes, a portable charger, an umbrella or raincoat, a hat and sunscreen and, of course, the best attitude to live the weekend dedicated to motorsport lovers.