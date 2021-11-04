Schedule and where to see the practices of the Grand Prix of Mexico 2021

Hobby

The wait is about to end for motorsport fans, since after a year without Formula 1 in the country’s capital, the Mexican Grand Prix returns that will be held from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 of November at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Sergio Pérez will have the public on his side, since he is the home driver, but he also arrives with a good streak, because in the last two races he has managed to get on the podium with Red Bull, so now the public is anxious and hoping that he can give them great joy next Sunday in case he manages to finish in the first three places.

The F1esta is more than set so that this weekend the engines will roar again at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez; therefore, no one will want to miss this great celebration.

This great event will begin with the practices, which will take place this Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6, so that you do not miss them, we will tell you the schedules and where to see them live.

Dates, times and where to see the practices of the GP of Mexico 2021

Practice 1

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Schedule: 11:30 hours *

Where to see: Fox Sports, Star Action and F1 TV

Practice 2

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Schedule: 15:00 hours *

Where to see: Fox Sports, Star Action and F1 TV

Practice 3

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Schedule: 11:00 hours *

Where to see: Fox Sports, Star Action and F1 TV

* Central Mexico hours.

