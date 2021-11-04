Samsung is giving away a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for buying these limited edition jeans

Samsung and Dr. Denim introduce us to the ‘Z Flip Pocket Denim’, limited edition jeans (450 units) that will give you a Galaxy Z Flip3 so you can look better than anyone.

It’s probably just a good marketing campaign to promote the Galaxy Z Flip3 in the Australian market, although the truth is that Samsung has only strengthened its commitment to folding mobile phones in all the countries where your new Galaxy Z they are present.

In fact, it is precisely the folding ones that keep Samsung’s pulse at the forefront market, especially this third iteration of the Flip which is now a lot more affordable, attractive and durable without forgetting along the way, yes, the initial approach fashion of the model and above-average versatility thanks to its size and form factor.

And it is this approach closer to fashion the one that Samsung wants to exploit by approaching those who seek distinction and avant-garde above superlative performance and photography, this time betting on create limited edition jeans with Dr. Denim which are perfect to match the Galaxy Z Flip3, designed to protect and show off your folding smartphone like no other pants.

These jeans of Swedish origin were taught to us by our colleagues from GizmoChina, and be very careful here because with each unit they give us a Galaxy Z Flip3 … Although obviously that implies that they are not cheap at all!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, analysis: the folding mobile for normal people

They are called Z Flip Pocket Denim and only 450 units will be made

Samsung’s idea is very simple, as it is about promoting the Galaxy Z Flip3 by emphasizing the great comfort that means to carry it folded in the pockets of a jean trousers, impossible task with some jeans and most cutting edge smartphones premium and inordinate size that we have seen lately.

Thus, the South Korean giant has partnered with fashion maker Dr. Denim, of Swedish origin but also based in Australia, to design and sell in the oceanic country some limited edition jeans perfect for storing and carrying the Galaxy Z Flip3 without major complications.

Not in vain, the back pockets have been replaced by other smaller ones on the front, one of them with the perfect space to store a Flip3, as well as showing an engraved “Z” on the traditional pockets to give them one more touch fashionist these jeans.

At first they will be sold only through the Dr. Denim website for the Australian market, under the name of Z Flip Pocket Denim and with a limited edition of 450 units that includes a brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 as a gift in its 128 GB version.

Pants are only available in a vintage finish with light blue hue and worn appearance, but at least, no one to worry, yes we can choose the color of the Galaxy Z Flip3 that we like the most among the Cream, Phantom Black, Green and Lavender.

Anyway, with these premises, surely you would no longer be expecting anything cheap, so it will not surprise you if we tell you that these Z Flip Pocket Denim A limited edition cost $ 1,499 both in its feminine and masculine versions, since both do indeed exist.

What Samsung mobile do I buy? Buying guide with the best models of 2021

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe