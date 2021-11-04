Salvador Cabañas confessed to the Golden Scorpion the tricks he practiced as a footballer

Salvador Cabañas played in America and scored 98 goals (PHOTO: ARTEMIO GUERRA BAZ / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Salvador Cabins was one of the last idols of americanism. The Paraguayan soccer player was in an interview with him Golden Scorpion and he spoke about his time as a player for America, as a Paraguayan national team, his anecdotes and situations that he experienced when he was a professional.

One of the most controversial phrases arose when Alex Montiel, who gives life to the character of ScorpionHe asked him if he wanted to return to the football field, to which the Guaraní replied: “First you have to study and prepare. I don’t like what the coaching staff is. Many times the technicians put up with things from the players: Sometimes we made ourselves injured so as not to play a game”, He commented.

Likewise, he asserted that the false injuries were caused by the fatigue of the accumulated matches. In the same way he argued: “I was hurt in the week and did not play. I would tell the kinesiologist that my quadriceps was bothering me or something like that, ”he commented.

Salvador Cabañas left football after being shot in the head (Photo: Norberto Duarte / AFP)

Cabañas came to Club América in 2006 and stayed four years as azulcrema. Frame 98 goals and it was within a hundred to impose a historical mark. On 2010 He was shot in the head after arguing with a drug dealer in a bar. The event cost him the end of his career as a first division player.

After his operation he recovered successfully and today he lives with the bullet that wounded him inside his head. After having passed the surgery stage, the Paraguayan gave a business of his own to his parents as thanks for the support obtained.

The action made the media think that he was a baker and it upset him: “I did not like that they said that I worked in a bakery and was very poor. That is not true, I gave my parents a bakery so that they could have a business and be calm, “he added.

Salvador Cabañas arrived in Mexico in 2003 to play with Chiapas (Photo: Twitter / @ MelinaVelez14)

He also commented that He retired from soccer due to vision problems. The attack he suffered caused him to lose vision from the side in his left eye, so he did not try to put on soccer shoes again.

Salvador Cabins arrived in Mexico to line up with the Jaguars from Chiapas in 2003. After three years of good performances, he was transferred to the Tigers of Nuevo Leon, where he did not shine as he was used to with the Chiapas team. That way arrived in 2006 with the Nido team and quickly became a reference to the attack.

During the Copa Libertadores de Futbol scored 12 goals, Come in 2007 and 2008. He scored teams like River Plate, Santos from Brazil, Colo Colo, Banfield and Flamengo.

At that stage as a player of the Eagles shared dressing room with Cuauhtémoc White, Claudio Louse Lopez and Matías Vuoso: “We were the leaders of the dressing room and we had to talk to the young people,” he added.

He also spoke of the Paraguayan Soccer Team, where he said that in the team he played he was one of the best: “There are two teams that were the best: the one from 98 ‘and the one from 2010. We reached the quarterfinals of South Africa in 2010″ Added Cabañas.

Similarly, between Cabañas and José Saturnino Cardozo there has been a debate as to who was the best Paraguayan footballer. In this regard, he confessed that “Pepe Cardozo was the best in his time”, In an interview for the youtuber.

