Salma and the Virgin of Guadalupe

The story of Salma Hayek It is not that of the Mexican brunette woman of humble origin who sacrificed everything to pursue her dreams and thus achieve international success, a narrative that has inexplicably crept in among those who are unaware of the most basic aspects of her life.

Many things have been said about Salma throughout her 33-year career, most are good, some are bad and others are out of all proportion, so it is sometimes necessary to recapitulate some of the most prominent episodes of her career. trajectory, now that the media are beginning to treat it as myth to the most famous mexican.

Salma Hayek Jiménez was born on September 2, 1966 in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, and is currently 55 years old. She is the daughter of the businessman Sami Hayek Dominguez, of Lebanese descent, and Diana Jimenez Medina, an opera singer of Spanish descent. Sami Hayek has been a supplier for Pemex over the years and even ran for mayor of Coatzacoalcos.

Salma del Carmen Hayek Jiménez is the name that appears in the decree published in 2012 by the Official Gazette of the Nation, where the actress was granted permission to accept and use the Decoration of the Order of the Legion of Honor that was awarded to her the Government of the French Republic. The Hayek surname is deeply linked to the political, economic and industrial life of Veracruz, almost like the very pipelines of the state oil company. Some relatives of Salma, like her cousin the businessman Arturo Quintanilla Hayek, appear frequently in newspaper headlines.

Salma studied at the private school Margarita Olivo Lara and also at the Academy of the Sacred Heart of Grand Coteau, a religious institute in Louisiana, United States, where she was able to learn English. Later, she would pursue a degree in International Relations at the Ibero-American University, but she would abandon this career to prepare as an actress at the Televisa Center for Artistic Education.

In 1988 she won the TVyNovelas award as a revelation actress for her debut in the telenovela New Dawn and just a year later he would achieve television success with his leading role in Teresa, which became the most watched telenovela of 1989. But Salma decided to leave television, and also Mexico, when she was accepted into the Stella Adler Conservatory of Drama in Los Angeles, so she moved to California at the age of 24 to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

Still with one foot in Mexico and the other in the United States, but without having achieved a prominent role in the film mecca, Salma continued to appear sporadically in Mexican productions, such as the telenovela The flight of the Eagle (1994) or the movie The alley of miracles (1995), for which she received an Ariel Award nomination for Best Actress.

Salma’s situation began to change in Hollywood when director Robert Rodríguez and later producer Harvey Weinstein crossed her path. One thing led to another and Salma landed a starring role in the movie Desperate, later Rodríguez would call her for other productions such as Four rooms (1995) and his first commercial success, From Twilight to dawn (1996), both sheltered by The Weinstein Company.

The selection of film projects in which Salma has been involved is diverse, alternating between countries such as the United States, Mexico, Spain, and more recently, France and Italy. His blockbusters are basically made up of action movies, comedies, and animated films: Wild wild west, Spy Kids 3D, Once upon a time in Mexico and The cat with boots are some of the number 1 in which he has participated.

But it was only in 2021 that he managed to reach the top of the US box office with a greater role in the action comedy. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Tough to Care 2) with Ryan Reynolds. Before, titles like Grown Ups (They’re like kids) with comedian Adam Sandler, Sausage party and How to be a latin lover they reached the second place in the United States, and in the case of the film with Eugenio Derbez, at number 1 at the Mexican box office.

He has been less lucky when it comes to prizes. Just as she was nominated for an Ariel in 1995, she also earned an Oscar nomination in 2003 for her performance in the film. Frida, but the award went to Nicole Kidman. He was considered for the Golden Globe and BAFTA for this same role and aspired to the Goya award for The spark of life (2012), although she has not been nominated for best actress for any of these awards.

With Frida, Salma Hayek managed to become the first Mexican woman to be nominated for an Oscar for best actress, because before her only Katy Jurado had achieved a nomination as a supporting actress in 1955. On playing Frida KahloShe told the media that she felt very identified “physically and spiritually” with the Mexican painter.

In 2017, Salma wrote for The New York Times about the torment he lived with Harvey Weinstein to be able to film this film, since that same year the producer was accused by several women (and found guilty in 2020) of harassment and rape. The statements of the Mexican came two months after the scandal was made public, for which Salma received some criticism for not showing solidarity before.

The actress and producer has been married since 2009 to François-Henri Pinault, the current CEO of Kering (formerly Pinault-Printemps-Redoute), the French corporation valued at 13.1 billion euros and which brings together luxury brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen. The couple have a daughter, 14-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault-Hayek, and they currently live between London and Los Angeles.

With the premiere of Eternals, the film directed by the winner of the Oscar, Chloé Zhao, Salma Hayek enters the universe of superheroes of Marvel, in the role of Ajak. About this character he said, through tears, in an interview for the program Despierta América, that he saw “the dark face of the Virgin of Guadalupe”. Without a doubt, this is already one of the most disproportionate statements he has made in his career.

Initially, critics at Rotten Tomatoes assigned him to Eternals the lowest rating for a Marvel movie, snapping a positive 13-year streak of glowing reviews. Although, with the return of the public to the cinemas after almost two years of pandemic, it is very likely that this film will become another number 1 for the Mexican.

