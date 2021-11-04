salary of doctor and MIR

The Ministry of Social Security has released the missing piece in the puzzle that will involve the pension reform. It is about the mechanism of intergenerational equity, which will make the current sustainability factor disappear and which will aim to guarantee the pension sustainability increasing the contribution of the population.

Specifically, the project proposes aas of 2023 that allows generating a sufficient surplus to finance the pensions of the generation of the so-calledin the next decade. The question that many professionals are now asking is. Taking into account the gross income, the increase will only amount to about 10 euros in the case of, with an average salary of around 1,000 euros.

If you do one watch a week, that is, a few 80 hours per month, this resident will contribute on average about 13 euros per month with the entry into force of the measure in its first stage of training. This means that, per year, the share of an R1 will reach 156 euros, according to the calculations made by Vicente Matas, coordinator of the Granada Medical Union.

Figures that hardly vary as they move through their residence. In this way, a MIR fourth year will contribute about 17 euros per month from 2023 and up to 204 euros per year. In any case, from their residence, the amount provided by the doctors will be higher than the 8.71 euros that it is estimated that contributors will pay with an average salary.

Same price for 30 and 60 year old doctors

The situation changes when speaking of the most veteran doctors since, despite the fact that the contributions in these cases are higher depending on the salary, the department of José Luis Escrivá sets a maximum contribution of 4,070 euros per month for an annual period, at prorate the extra payments when setting the contribution base.

Therefore, if it trades for the maximum ceiling, the contribution of a adjunct physician to the coffers of the Social Security would be around 20 euros per month. Once the overcutting is applied, the group will end up contributing about 240 euros per year compared to the current 238.8 euros. That is, 2,400 in the full time that the measure will last.