salary of doctor and MIR

The Ministry of Social Security has released the missing piece in the puzzle that will involve the pension reform. It is about the mechanism of intergenerational equity, which will make the current sustainability factor disappear and which will aim to guarantee the pension sustainability increasing the contribution of the population.
If you do one watch a week, that is, a few 80 hours per month, this resident will contribute on average about 13 euros per month with the entry into force of the measure in its first stage of training. This means that, per year, the share of an R1 will reach 156 euros, according to the calculations made by Vicente Matas, coordinator of the Granada Medical Union.
Figures that hardly vary as they move through their residence. In this way, a MIR fourth year will contribute about 17 euros per month from 2023 and up to 204 euros per year. In any case, from their residence, the amount provided by the doctors will be higher than the 8.71 euros that it is estimated that contributors will pay with an average salary.
Same price for 30 and 60 year old doctors
The situation changes when speaking of the most veteran doctors since, despite the fact that the contributions in these cases are higher depending on the salary, the department of José Luis Escrivá sets a maximum contribution of 4,070 euros per month for an annual period, at prorate the extra payments when setting the contribution base.
Therefore, if it trades for the maximum ceiling, the contribution of a adjunct physician to the coffers of the Social Security would be around 20 euros per month. Once the overcutting is applied, the group will end up contributing about 240 euros per year compared to the current 238.8 euros. That is, 2,400 in the full time that the measure will last.
Unlike in other sectors, the price it hardly varies depending on the years of experience. According to the latest available data, the remuneration differences in the Medicine career range from the 59,490 gross annual euros that a doctor between 30-40 years old charges at the beginning of their working life to the 81,004 that a doctor receives, on average, with a position own in its final square.
However, in terms of contribution, the on-call and prorated extra payments of a 35-year-old doctor would equal the contribution of a 60-year-old “who charges more for seniority and career”, since both would peak set by the Government.
In general, the increase in the price “makes employment more expensive”Matas warns. A problem, he explains, since what “the National Health System needs at the moment” is more employment and more contributors, not that those who are there pay more. “And that is, the measure proposed by Escrivá would only affect the amount contribution, and not to the contribution or pension base. “This increase in the contribution does not have any positive impact on the contribution base or the amount of the pension to which you may be entitled when you retire”, expand.
