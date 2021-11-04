Sakurai has not decided if he will make a new Smash Bros .: ‘I don’t see the way to do it without me’

Three years after its original release, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has come to an end with the incorporation of Sora, protagonist of Kingdom hearts who was the last fighter to join the squad of the fighting game crossover from Nintendo Switch. This installment still has a long way to go despite the fact that it will not receive new characters, but precisely for that reason many people are already thinking about whether there will be new Smash Bros. in the future. Masahiro Sakurai, director of the franchise, has answered this question in an interview with Famitsu.

“I’m not thinking of a sequel, but nor can I definitively say that this will be the last Smash Bros.“Sakurai commented in statements collected by Ryokutya.” I need to think if we should launch another Smash Bros. game at the risk of disappointing users. If we are going to continue with the series, Nintendo and I need to sit down and talk about how we could make it a success, “he adds in the interview.

It is possible a Smash Bros. without Sakurai?

This is not the first time that the continuity of the Smash Bros. saga has been questioned, especially considering the number of characters that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has received, honoring its intention to celebrate the world of video games. To this must be added that Masahiro Sakurai himself has dropped on occasion that his retirement is close, something that according to him will affect the future of the franchise: “I don’t see a way to produce Smash Bros. without me”, admits the director, although he assures that he would like to be able to delegate that work to another trusted person: “To be honest I would like to leave it to someone. Actually I have already tried, but it has not worked.”

We will have to wait to see if it is possible to see a Smash Bros. without Masahiro Sakurai, although for now we can enjoy the final version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, now with all the characters, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.