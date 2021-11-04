Roger Martínez could say goodbye to Club América after Grita México A21 of Liga MX

The completion of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX approaches and, with it, the rumors of the Stove Soccer, an edition that, apparently, will have one of its last main protagonists: Roger Martinez. The Colombian again would appear within the options he would have Boca Juniors to reinforce his squad, now for 2022.

Days ago his own Juan roman riquelme, former soccer player of Xeneize who since December 2019 has served as vice president of the institution and as the main person in charge of the soccer area, commented that in mid-2021, the negotiations for the coffee attacker did not come to fruition due to lack of financial resources. For that reason, no specific offer would have reached Coapa.

However, this Thursday, November 4, ESPN Argentina journalist Sebastián Vignolo said on the program hosted by F90, that if Boca Juniors win the Argentina Cup (he is a finalist), a contest that grants a place for the Libertadores Cup next year, the first player they will go looking for is the forward of the Eagles of America, Roger Martinez.

It should be remembered that already at the time, Águilas Monumental, was able to verify with sources related to the Cream blue, that the amount for which they are willing to negotiate the transfer of the item in question must be close to the disbursement made in 2018 at Villarreal from Spain, which was 8.5 million euros.

Until when does Roger Martínez have a contract in America?

Roger Martinez, a 27-year-old Colombian striker who again appears in the orbit of the Boca Juniors from Argentina and what arrived at the Eagles in July 2018, he has a current contract with the America club. It, according to the specialized statistics site Transfermarkt, runs until June 30, 2023.