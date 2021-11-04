Roberto Magallanes, the historic Tomatero World Series champion with Atlanta Braves

Bobby magallanes was named in July 2020 assistant to Kevin Seitzer, the chief hitting coach of Braves. However, I was already working with the Atlanta in 2019 as a hitting coach for the Triple A branch of the now world champions. Atlanta defeated 7-0 to Houston Astros in the sixth game of the Fall Classic to be crowned, something he had not done since 1995. “If I can describe this team it is perseverance, it is something that the team did and it won us the championship. And the truth is that we all support ”, added Magellan about the achievement of the Braves, who were not listed as favorites to be crowned.

Of the three Mexicans who started the World Series, only one could be a champion. Jose Urquidy shone with the Astros to such a degree that he obtained the two victories of his ninth, the ampáyer Alfonso Marquez He delivered justice from the plate and the big winner turned out to be Magallanes, whose team showed power with the bat from the Division Series and the Championship Series.

“The line up from 1 to 9, the ninth bat had 27 home runs, that’s something of the power of the line up and it prevailed today,” Bobby replied about the forceful offense of Braves in the Series. In 2020, the former player of the Tomateros de Culiacán indicated that a key to success is “to be a friend and support for the players”, in order to “have them at their ideal moment”. “A coach must bring courage and availability to help the player. Also be well prepared to answer your questions and resolve your concerns. What a coach should not do is believe that he knows everything, “he said.

Magallanes played five seasons with the sour cherries in which he won two titles of the Mexican Pacific League and one Caribbean Series. In total, he participated in 217 games in which he scored 86 runs and drove in 83, hit 15 home runs and averaged 2.32.