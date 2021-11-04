Robert Downey Jr. would join Christopher Nolan’s new movie

Oppenheimer, the new movie of Christopher Nolan, continues to take shape. In early October it was confirmed that Cillian Murphy, a regular in the British director’s films, will play Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who participated in the development of the atomic bomb. However, the cast could add two other widely popular actors in Hollywood: Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures, Christopher Nolan’s new home movie, is negotiating the participation of Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon in Oppenheimer. It is important to mention that the conversation is ongoing and nothing is closed yet. However, the fact that both actors have shown interest in negotiating is already a significant advance. If the proposal on the table meets the demands of both parties, it will be made official soon.

At the moment, yes, it is unknown what roles Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon would have. We know that the script of the feature film, which will be in charge of Christopher Nolan himself, is a adaptation from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, in which other figures that surrounded the New York-born physicist also stand out. However, surely both actors would have important roles.

Beyond Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, the aforementioned medium indicates that Emily blunt, famous for movies like On the edge of tomorrow (Edge of Tomorrow) and A peaceful place (A Quiet Place), is also in talks to appear in the film. In fact, would play Robert Oppenheimer’s wife.

A new adventure for Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer It will be Christopher Nolan’s first feature film Away from Warner Bros .; this after many years of collaboration. Recall that the filmmaker broke with the production company after the controversial strategy of simultaneous releases – in theaters and HBO Max – that Warner promoted during the pandemic.

However, it didn’t take long for Nolan to find a new destination that would welcome him with open arms. The agreement with Universal Pictures guarantees that Oppenheimer It will have at least 100 days of exclusivity in theaters before making the leap to streaming. If you don’t dare any obstacles in the way, the movie will be released on July 21, 2023.