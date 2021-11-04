Robert Downey Jr reveals love for Marvel Studios

Actor Robert Downey Jr who has played Iron Man / Tony Stark has shared an emotional tribute to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In 2008 the film was released Hombre de Hierro starring Robert Downey Jr, an actor with a complicated past but who exuded charisma in every scene. Few could imagine at the time that it would mean the beginning of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, which in a few years has become the most successful franchise in movie history.

Now the actor Robert Downey Jr has already left its role of Hombre de Hierro, given that Tony Stark He sacrificed himself to save the entire Universe in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Even so, his legacy is indelible and the actor’s experience playing the character has made him one of the biggest stars of today.

The actor wanted to make an emotional review of his time at the UCM.

In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor Robert Downey Jr, revealed the moment when Jon favreau he realized that the movie was going to be a success.

“I clearly remember Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, and me sitting in a ramshackle shack in Quonset, talking about Pepper Potts and Tony Stark, when he was suddenly filled with emotion. Joy, relief, faith, and pain manifested. I asked: What’s up, boss? He, looking at her, said: I just realized that this movie is going to work. Turns out he was right. However, there were other conflicting keys to Iron Man’s unlikely success, namely: A) Unorthodox efficiency. B) Incessant development ».

Robert Downey Jr then turned his attention to Chadwick boseman and Ryan coogler from Black panther, pointing out that the latter is now the “Vanguard of a Overdue Paradigm Shift in Hollywood”. While praising the actor for being: “The most thoughtful and informed leader of the bunch.”

Nevertheless, Robert Downey Jr He also wanted to emphasize that Paul bettany have the “Best bow” of the group due to her transition from being the voice of JARVIS to be the guardian of the Mind Stone, Vision. Then he spoke of his other companions.

And it goes without saying that Samuel L. Jackson’s presence throughout (and Nick Fury’s portrayal) has been a connective tissue, our bridge over numerous credibility gaps. Johansson, Cheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen and I remain united. Yes, there is talk of a group tattoo! “

Also think about the future of the franchise.

Robert Downey Jr continued to pay tribute to more stars from Marvel studios What Tom holland while passing the torch to Brie larson, saying that she will be a “Advanced and capable during the second decade” of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

“We are more than impressed with Pratt, Lilly, Rudd, Cumberbatch, now Boseman, not to mention Larson, who we all agree will be a suitable and capable outpost for the second decade of shenanigans. I would hate not to include Tom Holland (hence director Jon Watts) in the mix, having somehow relaunched the most recognizable of all Marvel creations. “

“I will also reach out to Ryan Reynolds, to further demonstrate that I am not a specific distributor regarding the fellowship. I will go back to day one and express my gratitude to Howard (our original Rhode), who was an integral part of my cast participation. Almost finally, all the enemies Tony has encountered thus far deserve an honorable mention, so congratulations to Bridges, Rourke, Kingsley, Pearce, Hiddleston, Spader and finally Brolin.

This is how his love letter to the franchise ended:

Robert Downey Jr he wanted to remember the fans. Because without them, Marvel Studios would not be where it is today. That is, at the top of the podium of the superhero cinema.

The Who, is YOU … If you made it to the “end credits” of this anniversary edition, you are probably a fan, so there is your Easter egg, dear ones … A mirror! People who respond to mythological storytelling are positively the propellant of all things Marvel Studios. It has always been this way, no demand-free supply is required. Since Comic Con 2007, it has been apparent that the audience was no longer just listening. For ten years, YOU have co-piloted the narrative.

“Finally, I hope these films have evoked a dialogue about equality, justice, freedom, acceptance of diversity and the fight against intolerance with the power of association, sacrifice and love.”

At this point, Tony might say: You’re welcome. I’ll balance that with a boundless eternal: Thank you ». Said Robert Downey Jr.

Currently all the films of Robert Downey Jr What Iron Man / Tony Stark they are in the Disney Plus streaming platform.