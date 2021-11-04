Robert Downey Jr cried with the end of Avengers: Endgame!

Joe Russo revealed that Robert Downey Jr cried upon hearing the end of Avengers: Endgame.

In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via ScreenRant), Joe Russo revealed that Robert Downey Jr burst into tears when he read the end of Endgame:

“When the Russos’ presentation to Downey Jr reached Tony Stark’s final moments, his nerves began to fade and his faith in the story solidified. “When we started to relax and come to his death, Robert started crying,” shared Joe Russo. ‘And when we finished he said: This is incredible! That’s when we knew we had to, because he felt it. ‘”

A special connection

Crying Robert Downey Jr is understandable because of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his character of Hombre de Hierro symbolize for his career and life, since the first film where he played Tony Stark returned the actor to the major leagues of Hollywood, This after several years experienced personal problems that alienated him from the industry.

After 11 years Hombre de Hierro had the conclusion of his narrative arc in Avengers: Endgame, where he gives his life to save the universe from the threat of Thanos, an emotional closing for one of the most iconic characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, what did you think of the end of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame?