Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon Could Join Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer cast went nuclear with Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon now in talks to join Cillian Murphy on the biopic, according to Deadline. The film will mark Nolan’s first film for Universal, following a shocking move from his director’s home at Warner Bros. earlier this month.

You may also be interested in:

Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt in talks to join Christopher Nolan movie

It was previously reported that Emily Blunt was also in talks to join the film as Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist in charge of the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb, and also the subject. from the movie’s story.

Although Damon has previously worked with Nolan on the sci-fi drama Interstellar, this will be the first time that Downey Jr. has worked with the acclaimed director. Oppenheimer is a piece adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The project stands out as Nolan’s first project since leaving Warner Bros., a move that sparked a bidding war for the film. Universal eventually won that bidding war by agreeing to an extended 100-day theatrical window, plus a six-week lockdown period around the film’s release in which no other Universal film can be released.

Oppenheimer will hit theaters on July 21, 2023. @worldly