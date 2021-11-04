Road chaos and annoyance in the capital, the balance of the Show of Checo Pérez on Reform

Hundreds of people gather in the vicinity of the Reforma Avenue on the specific section between the Diana roundabout and the Angel of Independence on the occasion of the Red Bull Show causing road chaos in the vicinity of the place.

In social networks the capital report traffic delays in the streets and neighboring avenues due to the closure of the Reforma Avenue. “Yesterday was the perfect day for them to do their event of the F1. Why is everyone going back to work today? ” capital before the excessive traffic in circulation.

The La Diana – La Palma area is in chaos: There is a strong tension between the dominant Godínez species in the area, the authentic f1 and the villamelon f1 (mostly). pic.twitter.com/xTxFpnwMK8 – Sebastián Barragán Hidalgo (@BarraganHidalgo) November 3, 2021

Roads such as Circuito Interior are saturated because this is an alternate avenue that is being used as an option to move through this part of the capital.

The traffic is disgusting. But they wanted to see “Checo” Pérez in Reformation. So far I don’t know who wanted to see him there and why. Where people want to see it is on the podium and it never comes. ?? – Victor Pineda (@vpruelas) November 3, 2021

In the same way, public transport is paralyzed where users Metrobús line 7 have had to travel on foot to get to their jobs or destinations.

Exclamations like “it’s chaos”, “a disaster Paseo de la Reforma ”,“ there are traffic even to walk on Reforma ”and“ fatal the traffic for the event ”are the reactions of hundreds of capital that circulate through the place on foot, in transport or in their vehicles.

I highly recommend not leaving your homes. The reform surroundings are a chaos of traffic and people walking ?? – Levi (@LeviMenduet) October 31, 2021

Within the disagreement due to the chaos that exists in the vicinity of Paseo de la Reforma there is users from Twitter that complain to the capital’s head of government for allowing these events on business days.

“They have us paralyzed in Santa Fe but they were not parents asking for a decent education for their children because our hen house is bristling,” claim the capital.

