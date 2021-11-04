Rihanna reappears in New York with the zebra coat that is selling out all over the world

Rihanna is a famous singer, successful businesswoman, and undisputed fashion icon. Due to her influence in the entertainment world, she has managed to position herself as an innate trendsetter, since everything she uses makes it viral among her followers, who do not hesitate for a second to try to replicate her image.

Some days ago, The famous Barbadian singer walked the streets of New York wearing a very extravagant black and white outfit, a total zebra animal print look.

The “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer opted for an extravagant look to attend a Halloween party hosted by her brother Rory. The artist decided to wear a black toe-length dress with white details by American designer Rick Owens. The dress is irregular cut, deconstructed and with a lot of texture and has a store price of 1,380 euros.

Although the dress itself is a jewel, the coat piece that Rihanna wore stole all eyes, becoming the epicenter of the look. It is a zebra print coat, with a lot of volume that reached below the knees. This luxurious garment is also from Rick Owens and has a cost of 9,450 euros. In recent days it has become one of the most requested pieces of this designer, for that reason it has become an almost impossible mission to get it available in store, because it is sold out almost all over the world. The artist decided to complement her look with black heels, sunglasses of the same tone, diamond earrings and a makeup very consistent with the celebrity on Halloween, since she opted for striking lips in black and in a matte finish. Riri decided to wear her hair down with natural waves that add a casual and carefree touch to the elegant party outfit.

Although it is true that replicating the singer’s look on this occasion is quite complex, due to the cost of the garments, and the impossibility of finding them in stores, you can opt for a more accessible option by using a classic long black dress. add a coat similar to the one the singer wore.

Several “low cost” options for this coat can be found in the following brands: ASOS, ZARA, Sara Battaglia and Anine Bing, and their prices can be between 80 and 470 euros. This pattern is a trend in the autumn-winter 2021 season and has been seen in the shows of fashion houses such as Moschino, Louis Vuitton and Vernisse, and although for some time it has been observed in a subtle way on the catwalks, it It is true that this season will come very strong and will be present both in clothing and accessories, shoes and bags.

The Grammy winner continues to show that she is one step ahead when it comes to fashion and style, and it never ceases to amaze with its audacity, originality and exquisite dress taste.