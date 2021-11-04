Rihanna goes shopping for the day in New York with a knit bikini: “Diva”

Barbadian singer Rihanna, 33, has recently become the richest singer in the world, thus joining the exclusive club of “billionaires” where various personalities such as Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk flaunt their extravagant fortunes.

The artist has managed to get all her fortune due to the profits of her musical productions and her recent foray into the world of fashion and beauty, with the launches of her brands: Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty, obtaining a resounding success in her debut as an entrepreneur. By becoming a representative of the world of fashion, the singer must maintain an image according to her new status as “fashionista” for that reason she is seen wearing haute couture and designer clothes even when shopping.

Recently, Rihanna decided to go shopping in a supermarket located in New York City, specifically, in the Tribeca neighborhood. The artist surprised everyone present in the place, since it is not very common to find a celebrity of her level buying the daily pantry in person, managing to dazzle everyone with her beauty and undeniable style.

The look of the interpreter of ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ consisted of a faux fur coat, which reached to the height of the knees, in a zebra animal print with a “borreguito” collar in an electric blue color, combined with a knitted bikini top in shades of blue, orange, green and black. The bottom of the look featured high-cut denim shorts and a pair of black heels that styled the singer’s dazzling legs. As accessories, he chose a bucket hat (fisherman’s hat) with the same pattern as the coat and silver jewelry.

Without a doubt, it is a very daring look that most people would not see as a “comfortable” outfit to go to the supermarket. But the artist has us accustomed to her exquisite samples of good taste, and it is for this reason that she has been seen on several occasions wearing designer clothes in her daily activities.

Some time ago he could be seen in the ‘Whole Foods’ store, located in Manhattan, dressed in a small black coat from Chanel’s pre-fall 2021 collection, a black lace lingerie top, Ripped Gucci jeans and Adidas sneakers. For accessories, she chose a Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace, plus a gold brooch from Chanel’s Camellia collection and a chain belt with a number 5. In the midst of all that opulence, the singer decided to add a casual element by putting on a Green baseball cap and dark sunglasses to hide from the paparazzi.

The artist managed to change the conception of the shopping look, taking it to a level of Street fashion (street fashion), totally ruling out the use of tracksuit and sweatshirt.