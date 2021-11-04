review with opinion and characteristics

We have tested the latest generation of the popular Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. This is all you need to know about it.

The last big update to the classic Amazon Kindle Paperwhite It came three years ago, and it wasn’t particularly revolutionary. Now him e-reader par excellence has been renovated from top to bottom, with a all-new design and enhanced capabilities.

We have tested the 2021 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite during the last week. Specifically, the “base” model equipped with a larger screen with adjustable color temperature, LED backlighting, USB Type-C and an experience ad-free. And if something is clear to us, it is that the Kindle still maintains its essence despite the changes, and that this may be the definitive model for all those who are looking for an e-book reader at a low price.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021), opinion and score

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021), opinion and note by Andro4all Should you buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021)? In favor High quality display

Improved performance

More modern design

USB Type C Against Larger and heavier than the previous generation

Only 8 GB of storage Conclusions Reading on an e-reader is still a unique experience, which cannot be compared to the experience of reading on a smartphone. Amazon is aware of this, and despite its small drawbacks, today there is no alternative capable of offering everything that the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 offers at a similar price.

Price of Kindle Paperwhite (2021) and where to buy it

The Kindle Paperwhite (2021) is part of a new generation made up of three different models. It is the intermediate model, with a price of 149.99 euros and 8 GB of internal storage.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021)

There is cheaper model with the same characteristics, whose software contains advertising. Its price is 139.99 euros.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) – With Advertising

Finally, there is also a top model called “Signature Edition”, with a design traced to the other two, but with Self-regulating front light and support for wireless charging. This model also increases its internal storage up to the 32 GB. Its price is 189.99 euros.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Signature Edition

They are all for sale on Amazon since last October.

Where is the Kindle Paperwhite (2021) located?

The Paperwhite series corresponds to the mid-range of Amazon’s e-book readers. The Paperwhite (2021) is the renewed family model, with a bigger screen, a more modern design and other interesting improvements.

One notch above is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, with several technical enhancements. Also, the series Kindle Oasis It is the most advanced of the family, with a larger and higher resolution screen, but also at a higher price. Below this Paperwhite, we would find the “Kindle”, to dry, with a price less than 100 euros but without some of the virtues of the superior series.

As direct rivals of this Kindle Paperwhite 2021, it is possible to find models such as Rakuten’s Kobo Clara HD or the Xiaomi E-Book HD, both with prices that exceed 120 euros.

Design and display

As I said at the beginning, the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the further evolution of the history of the Paperwhite series, by introducing a completely renewed design that stands out for integrating a 6.8-inch screen surrounded by much smaller margins than in previous generations.

The screen in question maintains the same resolution, but now enters support for adjustable color temperature, an addition that is appreciated, above all, when you want to read in dark environments, preventing the panel lighting from becoming annoying to the eye.

In that sense, the number of LEDs on the screen has grown to a total of 17 to provide illumination more uniform across the entire screen. Although the number of LEDs is still lower than on the Kindle Oasis screen, during my tests I have had no problems reading in different lighting environments.

The screen, of course, makes use of technology e-ink, which implies a minimal power consumption, almost non-existent when the panel shows static content. Has a 300 pixel per inch resolution, it is completely tactile, and except for the lack of automatic color temperature adjustment, this is one of the best screens seen so far on a Kindle.

Although it does not have automatic color temperature adjustment, it is possible to set a “warm light schedule” through the Kindle settings.

The body of the Kindle Paperwhite continues to be manufactured in plastic, with a matte finish and a “rubbery” effect that makes it especially comfortable in the hand, although something slippery. It is slightly more big and heavy than the previous model, and although it is still possible to use it with one hand without too many problems, this could turn out to be one of the few weak points of the device compared to previous generations of the series.

Another successful design change by Amazon has been the Decision to finally include a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the device. That means that at last it will be possible charge the Kindle with the same cable and charger that we would use to charge our mobile, tablet or any other modern device.

Not so accurate is, in my opinion, the power button position. And, for some reason, Amazon has decided to place this button on the bottom edge of the Kindle, which is probably the position less accessible when the device is held in the hand.

For the rest, one of the best valued features of the last edition is maintained, such as the protection against water and dust under an IPX8 level of certification.

Software and operation

The improvements built into the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite aren’t just on the outside. Amazon has provided the device with a faster processor, updated software and a battery that should allow you to use your Kindle for longer without going through the charger.

Regarding performance, it must be said that, although the screen e-ink doesn’t provide the smoothest experience in the world when moving around the interface – it would have to have some disadvantage–, performance improvements are remarkable in terms of the load times required to perform actions such as opening a book or moving between the Amazon library.

The autonomy also seems to be better, although the truth is that this has never been a negative aspect of the Kindle. In any case, during the device test week, after having made a full charge on the first day and using the Kindle for an average of one hour a day, the battery level has only dropped to 85%.

Amazon brings its e-book store to the fore, through personalized recommendations and direct catalog access.

Regarding the software, the user experience has been improved with changes such as the possibility of accessing a quick options menu as we read through a swipe down gesture from the top edge of the screen.

This menu also greatly facilitates common actions such as return to the home screen, search or access device settings.

In addition to all that, this new version of the software introduces the option to configure the device through a smartphone with the Kindle app installed, facilitating the login to our Amazon account by avoiding having to enter our email address and password through the screen e-ink.

Precisely the integration with Amazon It is one of the most controversial aspects of this device. As is logical, the company puts its e-book store in the foreground, with recommendations on the home screen or direct access to the catalog from the upper options bar.

Those people whose reading catalog is made up almost 100% of electronic books purchased on Amazon will be able to live with this particularity without problems. The rest, depending on which platform they were previously using, could encounter a barrier to entry when moving their library.

In any case, the Kindle app lets you send documents directly to the Paperwhite easily, which should make things easier when switching platforms.

This device has been thoroughly tested Independent thanks to an assignment by the brand. The article contains purchase links for which Andro4all could receive a commission

