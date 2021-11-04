Resale for the Grand Prix of Mexico reaches 45 thousand pesos; They ask for 15 million for a qualifying one

A popular reseller site on the Internet offers tickets for up to 26 times the original value of the ticket

The euphoria over the Mexico City Grand Prix has caused resale tickets to skyrocket a day before the start of activities, even up to the high sum of 15 million pesos.

The tickets with the lowest value that are offered in a portal specialized in resale was around 9,500 pesos, but after these, the value for a single ticket exceeds 20 thousand pesos for the Blue Zone, whose price was around four thousand to nine thousand pesos.

Resale Grand Prix Mexico Screenshot

The most accessible tickets at the box office for the race were the Zona Naranja tickets, which were worth 1,500 pesos.However, in resale these reach a price for the day of the race of up to 40 thousand pesos. This means, a price 26 times more than the original value.

The most expensive tickets found in said portal are those of the Gray Zone and that are in curve 14, whose price is 45 thousand pesos. These tickets were at the beginning of the sale with a value of 7,500 pesos.

The most accessible tickets are for Saturday, the day that practice three and qualifying take place. These are around 3,920 pesos, up to almost nine thousand pesos. The prices for the Blue Zone and corresponding to curves 1,2,3,4 are at 6,720 pesos.