Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman lives a dystopian future in his new film

Hugh Jackman plays Nick Bannister, a scientist who runs a memory lab in dystopian Miami. Were they in need of some science fiction?

The film shows a city transformed by rising sea levels that now flood the streets. Except for the wealthiest, all live huddled together in flooded corridors and at the mercy of crime.

The only ‘super power’ on stage is a technology that allows you to revisit better times. And Bannister’s life is turned upside down when a mysterious woman visits him asking for help to remember where he left the keys.

Written and directed by Lisa Joy, who together with her husband Jonathan Nolan created the also dystopian Westworld, Reminiscence -by Warner Bros- is loosely inspired by the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

“It was a challenge and I don’t think it would have been possible without Hugh’s support. For the first time I am directing a feature film and the original project I wanted to shoot involved flooding Miami, ”said Joy.

Her husband, Jonathan Nolan, the film’s producer, had explored the dark side of our memories by writing the thriller. Memento, directed in the 2000s by his brother Christopher.

It was around this time that Jackman debuted as Wolverine in X Men, a film credited with starting Hollywood’s superhero era, which also paved the way for popular Marvel productions such as Avengers: Endgame, which dominated the box office sales.

The nine “X-Men” movies produced more than $ 4 billion worldwide, including three Wolverine productions. “Like Wolverine, he has a tough exterior, and like Wolverine, that’s the product of pain,” Jackman said. “The stronger the outside, the more destroyed inside.”

A war veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, Jackman’s character is suddenly caught up in a nebulous network of drug dealers and “landowners” who covet the few raised, dry acres still available, and of which they want. take possession.

The mix of science fiction, action and romance caught the attention of the 52-year-old Australian actor. Versatile, Jackman in addition to his blockbuster action films, won a Tony Award and is known for his performance in musicals such as “The Greatest Showman” and “Les Miserables.” Source AFP.