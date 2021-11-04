Regularization of traditional medicine reflects contempt, warn indigenous midwives (Petition)

“The opinion approved unanimously in the Chamber of Deputies and today turned over to the Senate reflects the contempt for the knowledge of traditional medicine and its experts, who are mostly indigenous women,” denounced midwives, academics, organizations and groups indigenous peoples against the reform of the General Health Law. They pointed out that the intention of the reform to regulate, use and take advantage of traditional medicine under standards of origin and worldview alien to the cultures of the indigenous peoples “adds to the historical and colonial dispossession” of the territories, their knowledge and technologies “on behalf of the Mexican State ”. They added that the different reforms are prohibitive and subordinate traditional medicine, its therapies and technologies to the hegemonic health system and to the management of the different corporations of the biomedical industry and their educational institutes. The lawyer Francisco López Bárcenas shares these criticisms and warns that “we are, therefore, before a minute that, if approved in its terms by the Senate, could be invalidated by the Judicial Power, since the broad rejection that it has generated, allows us to suppose that it would be fought in this way by any indigenous person who feels aggrieved ”. The Mexican Autonomous Network of Traditional Doctors and Midwives launched a petition in Change in defense of traditional medicine. It should be remembered that today, October 22, the World Day of Traditional Medicine is commemorated, established by the World Health Organization (WHO) for 30 years.

Sign campaign: Let’s defend Traditional Indigenous Medicine! No to the Reform of the General Health Law. Complete statement: Statement by indigenous peoples, organizations and healers before the health law reform. Opinion article: The unconstitutional regulation of traditional medicine, by Francisco López Bárcenas. Table of Analysis: Risks of the Regulation of Traditional Medicine in Mexico (2 hrs 11 min.). Photo: The role of traditional midwives in Mexico. Context: Give birth with the support of traditional midwives, option in pandemic and Congress “Health, Bodies and Territories in contexts of Pandemics and Syndemics”