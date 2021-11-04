“Red Alert” with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds hits theaters today

Melissa gonzalez

Starting today the national billboard incorporates the action movie “Red Alert”, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, distributed by Romaly who has the movie rights of Netflix.

The film unfolds as Interpol issues a red alert, the highest arrest warrant reserved for the world’s most wanted criminals.

John Hartley, played by Johnson, the FBI’s top profiler, is the agent assigned to the case. His international hunt takes him right to the center of a risky heist in which he must team up with the biggest con man, Nolan Booth (Reynolds), to catch the most wanted art thief on the face of the Earth, known as “The Bishop ”(Gadot).

This is how an unusual high-level adventure begins for the three of them, in which they will have to traverse a pompous dance floor, find themselves trapped in a remote prison, reach the deep jungle and endure each other’s company.