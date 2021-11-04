Real Madrid presented on video what the new Santiago Bernabéu would be like

When Florentino Pérez announced that he would renew the Santiago Bernabéu, Some thought that the club’s economy was not the best to carry out this little cat’s hand, but the truth is that it was impressive and has left locals and strangers with their mouths open.

Real Madrid spent a few games playing their Champions League and LaLiga matches at the team’s facilities, but it was worth this wait, because the Santiago Bernabéu was beautiful or at least that’s how it looks in the render.

And if, for this season 2021-2022, Real Madrid has already returned to the Santiago Bernabéu for home matches, but they had not made the official presentation of everything new that they did to the stadium with this renovation that they did.

The truth is that, Real Madrid showed off all the renovations they made to the Santiago Bernabéu and the video with which they presented it is a real gem, without further ado, we leave you the video:

Innovations at the Santiago Bernabéu

Well, the Real Madrid Stadium will not only be a simple football stadium, It is intended to host some other renowned sporting events and even some musicals that they go ad hoc with the greatness of the Santiago Bernabéu.

Aesthetically it is a luxury, it looks impressive, but the technology it has is even more so. In the west stand, the natural grass pitch is retractable and can be hidden in a compartment to make way for an artificial grass pitch.

The place where the natural grass plates are kept, there is air conditioning and ventilation so that they are not damaged or deteriorate at any time. What’s more, has its own system of control cameras for anything and, if that were not enough, its own irrigation system. One last.

Useful not only for sporting events

In the video, they show that not only sporting events can be part of the new Santiago BernabéuIt is designed for other events such as conventions, fashion catwalks and much more without affecting the playing field or anything that has to do with sports.

Soccer is not the only sport for the Santiago Bernabéu

Yes, soccer is the main activity of the stadium, but not the only one. The court can be divided to host basketball and tennis games, two great Real Madrid lovers like Luka Doncic and Rafa Nadal, must already be licking their mustaches.

But he’s also ready to have the NFL and with that the football league is looking for alternative cities to London for games in Europe, the Santiago Bernabéu seems to be the ideal choice for these matches.

Music is fundamental in this project

Madrid is a very attractive city for some artists and with a new stadium like the Santiago Bernabéu (and how beautiful it was), it is undoubtedly one of the best options for singers and groups to release these renovations.

Real Madrid did not hesitate to announce that it is ready to have the best artists in the world. In the presentation video we could see Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, Madonna and even Cirque Du Soleil among the artists who could have their concerts and shows at the Santiago Bernabéu.