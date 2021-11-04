Real Madrid | Marco Asensio’s 4 escape routes

“I ask Asensio to enjoy his characteristics. He has a phenomenal left shot and we have to enjoy this, in the shot and in the pass.”. Just yesterday, during the press conference prior to the crash that today measures Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk, the coach of the white box, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, did not hesitate to praise one of his footballers, the Balearic Marco Asensio.

Although his words sounded convincing, the truth is that, at the moment of truth, the coach does not usually give his pupil excessive opportunities. To date, the midfielder has started as a starter in just three official games, a fact that shows the little confidence that, for the moment, his game generates.

Options in Italy and England

Precisely for this reason, for several weeks now, the media speculate with a possible goodbye to the Mallorcan. In these last hours, it has been the web CalcioMercato.com the one that has again pulled the thread and has ensured that, aware of their situation, four outfits of the size of Liverpool, Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus They would have already shown themselves willing to extend their hand.

Once again, time will dictate the sentence. Between now and January, there is still room for Carletto can really bet on Asensio and for the player to be able to take advantage of opportunities. Maybe today, before the Shakhtar, enjoy the first one …