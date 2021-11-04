Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Wednesday, November 3

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you. streaming.

Netflix has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking it is updated in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to snack on.

Top 10 Most Wanted Movies in America:

1. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

2. Infiltrators in class

Two young law enforcement officers pose as high school students to dismantle a drug trafficking ring. Schmidt and Jenko were enemies at school, but when they meet again years later at the police academy, they end up becoming friends. They may not be the best agents, but their great opportunity to prove their worth comes when they join the secret police unit Jump Street, commanded by Captain Dickson. They then trade their weapons and insignia for backpacks and use their youthful appearance to infiltrate a high school. The problem is that young people today are nothing like those of years ago and Schmidt and Jenko discover that everything they thought they knew about adolescence, sex, drugs and rock and roll was completely wrong.

3. Replicas

Sci-fi thriller that centers on a neuroscientist who, after being in a car accident and killing his family in it, will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means facing himself inside a controlled laboratory by the government, a police task force and the physical laws of science.

Four. Hypnotic

A young woman seeking self-improvement asks a prestigious hypnotist for help, with whom she undergoes several very intense sessions. The consequences will be terrifying.

5. King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur

Arturo is a fearless young man who leads his gang through the alleys of Londonium. After drawing the sword of Excalibur, he will be forced to make some tough decisions. Together with a mysterious woman named Guinevere, he must learn to wield a sword, defeat his demons, and unite the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern, who stole his crown and murdered his parents before becoming king.

6. American gangster

New York, 1968. Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) is the taciturn chauffeur of a prominent black Harlem mobster. When his boss dies unexpectedly, Frank seizes the opportunity to build his own empire. Thanks to his talent, he becomes not only the main drug trafficker in the city, flooding the streets with products of better quality and price, but also a highly respected public man. Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), an incorruptible cop outcast for his honesty who knows the streets well, realizes that an outsider is climbing the ladder of power. Both Roberts and Lucas share a strict code of ethics that sets them apart from others and turns them into two lone figures on opposite sides of the law. When they meet, the confrontation between them will be inevitable.

7. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery ever in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

8. When a stranger calls

In a remote hilltop home, high school student Jill Johnson prepares for a routine babysitting night. With the kids fast asleep and a nice house to inspect, lock the door and set the alarm. But after a series of disturbing phone calls in which a stranger insists that she “go see the children,” Jill begins to panic. Fear escalates to terror when he is informed that the calls are coming from inside the house. Jill must muster all her strength if she is to defend herself and make it out of the house alive.

9. Snakes in the plane

An FBI agent has to escort a witness from Hawaii to Los Angeles. To try to get the witness to testify, a murderer releases hundreds of poisonous snakes onto the commercial airplane in mid-flight. The FBI agent, a rookie pilot and a terrified crew will try to survive the deadly invasion anyway

10. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

