Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, November 3

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that Netflix take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Spain:

1. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

2. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery ever in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

3. Hypnotic

A young woman seeking self-improvement asks a prestigious hypnotist for help, with whom she undergoes several very intense sessions. The consequences will be terrifying.

Four. Calle de la Humanidad, 8

Seven families live in the Parisian apartment building at 8 Rue de l’Humanite and did not escape to the countryside when the coronavirus arrived. Three months of living under lock and key will reveal the best and worst of these neighbors.

5. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

6. A very legal blonde

Elle Woods is a real blonde, in addition to being very popular, a good student, president of her sorority, and Miss June on the University calendar. She has had a wonderful life and is in love with Warner Huntington III. But everything falls apart when her boyfriend decides to break up with her because she is too blonde and not formal enough for her future career in the world of politics. Determined to get ahead, Elle enrolls at Harvard Law School, taking on an even bigger challenge than she bargained for.

7. A very legal blonde 2

Elle (Reese Witherspoon) is back as the energetic, optimistic, mega-cock young Harvard law school attorney. On this occasion, Elle will go to Washington to defend animal rights.

8. Jaws of night

A young driver picks up two mysterious women for a night out. But when his passengers reveal his true nature, he must fight to stay alive.

9. Hotel Transylvania 2

Everything seems to be getting better at Hotel Transylvania. The rigid rule established by Dracula of “only for monsters” has been abolished and human hosts are also accepted. What worries the earl is that his adorable half-human, half-vampire grandson Dennis shows no sign of vampirism. Taking advantage of the fact that Mavis has gone to visit her human in-laws, Dracula recruits his friends Frank, Murray, Wayne and Griffin to make Dennis go through a “monster training” camp. What they don’t know is that Vlad, Dracula’s grumpy father, is about to arrive at the hotel. And when he discovers that his great-grandson is not a pure blood and that humans can frequent the establishment things will get complicated. Sequel to Hotel Transylvania (2012).

10. The forgotten battle

November 1944. On the flooded island of Walcheren, Zealand, thousands of Allied soldiers fight the German army. Three young lives are inextricably connected. A Dutch boy fighting for the Germans, an English glider pilot, and a Zeeland girl connected to the resistance against their will are forced to make crucial decisions that affect both their own freedom and the freedom of others.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on Netflix!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that Netflix is ​​an expert at streaming the biggest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.