Raiders discharge Henry Ruggs III due to road accident

The receiver of the Raiders Henry Ruggs III He was driving more than 250 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour) and his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit in the state of Nevada when he crashed his sports car into a car in front of him on Tuesday and caused the death of a 23-year-old woman, according to prosecutors.

The Raiders released Ruggs the same Tuesday, hours after the accident. The player, who was hospitalized and released, appeared for a preliminary hearing before a judge on Wednesday, charged with driving while intoxicated and causing a wrongful death. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 26 years in prison.

For now, the identity of the deceased woman has not been revealed.

Ruggs He was accompanied by a woman identified as Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, who also suffered injuries, although apparently not serious, according to police.

Prosecutor Eric Bauman said the computer in the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving Ruggs revealed that the car decelerated from 251 kph (156 mph) to 204 kph (127 mph) before rear-ending the Toyota Rav4.

Judge Joe M. Bonaventure He said he has no recollection of ever dealing with an accident in which someone was traveling at that speed. The judge, however, rejected a request from the prosecution that he set a bond of one million dollars and ordered one of 150,000 dollars, with strict conditions, including the confinement of Ruggs at home, the use of electronic monitors, do not consume alcohol and hand over your passport.

“We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected, especially the victim’s family.” pic.twitter.com/PeqamwIskD – Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 4, 2021

Bauman said the blood alcohol level of Ruggs It was 0.16% and they found a revolver in his car. The next hearing was set for November 10.

Ruggs shone at the college level with Alabama. He joined the Raiders in 2020 and he was supposed to be a mainstay of the team for many years. It is one of the fastest receivers of the NFL.

