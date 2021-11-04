PROFECO will ban the sale of these boxers due to failures

Not even the breeches are saved: The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) announced that they will prohibit the sale of some boxers for men for presenting some manufacturing flaws. Yes, according to the agency, underwear brands also fail to comply with their regulations.

Why will Profeco ban the sale of some boxers?

By means of a publication in your Consumer Magazine November 2021, Profeco explained that they will ban the sale of some brands of men’s boxers for having less fiber content than they say and for not complying with the regulations that apply to them.

In fact, the federal agency indicated that three brands of men’s underwear should stop being sold in stores and supermarkets.. This decision was made after conducting a study of 20 models from 14 different brands, made entirely of cotton or with a mixture of artificial synthetic fibers.

What boxers for men do not comply?

According to Profeco analysis, three boxer models do not meet the fiber content they claim to have, so that by having more than 3% difference in content, they are failing to comply with the norm that applies to them, so they will prohibit their sale until they comply with it.

They are the cases of Short boxer rear T2550ZGP, which differs by more than 3% from what is stated on its label, and from George seamless figures, which presented “Excess fabric in stitching stitching”, in addition to failing to comply with the fiber content by having 3% less; although both models received a “Very Good” rating.

Something similar to what happened to the model Skyni, boxer basic 73093, which obtained a “Very Good” evaluation, although it does not also comply with fiber content, “Since it declares on its label to contain polyamide and presented polyester”.

On the other side of the coin, the brand models that achieved an “Excellent” rating were the following: Wilson, Levi’s, Fruit of the Loom. And others that got “Very good” were: Twins, Everlast, Weekend, Hanes, Zaga long boxer T2548ZPE, Rinbros, Wilson, Puma, Polo.