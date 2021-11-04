Profeco gives these recommendations to buy quality boxers

It is recommended to buy boxers made of cotton. Photo: Getty / Archive

In its most recent November issue, the Consumer Magazine warned that some brands of men’s underwear have deficiencies in seams or do not comply with what was promised on their labels; therefore, the Profeco recommended the following when buying boxers.

When buying underwear it is important to consider that the fabrics are those indicated by the manufacturer, quality or that they do not have defects. Also, you have to take into account size, price and the indications of its construction; Also, keep the following in mind when shopping for boxers:

Before using it for the first time, it is recommended to wash it

Don’t let them get too sunburned, they wear out faster

Buy those that are made of cotton, they are better for the skin

The Profeco conducted a study of 20 models from 14 brands and identified the following:

Brands George, Skiny and Zaga they do not comply with what they present on their labels, therefore they will be immobilized.

For George, it was detected that he had a few leftovers of fabric, in addition, he does not comply with the content of the fibers

Skiny does not comply with the content of the fibers, since it declares on its label to have polyamide and presented polyester

Zaga does not comply with the fiber content, since it differs by more than 3% from the market value on its label, revealed the Profeco through his Consumer Magazine

Meanwhile, the boxer brands that presented a defect in their manufacture or fabric were:

Dockers

Fruit of the loom

George

pole

Brands that have good to excellent ratings from the Profeco are as follows:

Wilson

Levi’s / Boxer Brief Lubs

Fruit Of The Loom / Slim Fit Boxer

Twins / Biker Polka Dots

Everlast / Long Biker

Weekend

Hanes

Rinbros

Cougar

pole

Dockers

Everlast

So when you go to buy some boxers, consider price, fabric and quality; Remember to wash them before using them, because when they are made they are handled by several people.