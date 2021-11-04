Popular video game Fortnite to pull out of China due to new regularization – Kudasai

The portal South China Morning Post published an article pointing out that the popular video game Fortnite will be withdrawn from China on November 15, while the video game for smartphones Dungeon & Fighter (DnF) Mobile has announced its launch in South Korea, apparently canceling its planned launch in China. Both cases respond to the new government impositions regarding the regularization of the video game industry in its territory.

«The globally successful video games “Fortnite” and “Dungeon & Fighter (DnF) Mobile” have hit the pause button in China, the world’s largest video game market, as it is increasingly difficult to get approval from Beijing for their launch in the country. American video game developer Epic Games mentioned that it would end its three-year “testing” of Fortnite, its online shooter video game, in China on November 15, as local partner Tencent Holdings has been unable to obtain a license for officially launch the video game in the country. In the current “trial” mode, Tencent is prohibited from charging players».

«For its part, Nexon, a Japanese-Korean video game studio, announced on the same day that it would launch “DnF Mobile” in South Korea. Tencent, also a key Nexon partner, had planned to launch “DnF Mobile” in China in August 2020, but the plan appears to have drifted off course as Beijing has tightened its grip on video game licenses and content.».

«Epic Games’ decision to end testing in China and Nexon’s decision to skip the market – for now – mean that Tencent, the world’s largest video game company by revenue, may have lost two of its most anticipated titles – and likely profitable – as Beijing increases its regulatory pressure on the industry. China’s video game industry regulator has not approved a single new video game since the end of July, leaving many companies in the industry in limbo.».

«“The news that Fortnite, for now at least, is pulling out of China and that DnF Mobile is launching in South Korea without a China release date reflects the difficult state of game approvals right now in China.“Said Matthew Kanterman, senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Both were among the high-profile games that Tencent was going to introduce in China.“He added».

