Plastination: They preserve human essence from corpses for medicine

Since life exists, there is consequently death, and for hundreds of years a way has been sought to stop the process in order to live forever. However, so far the closest thing to eternal life is plastination, a practice that preserves the human body for up to 100 years, without the need for refrigeration.

In several countries, including Germany, where the procedure was created, the exercise was taken as an offense to the human being and his corpse, because in some regions the custom is that the bodies, after death, must be veiled and buried. Nevertheless, Juan David Hernández, from UNAM, He pointed out that thanks to this practice it is possible to have a tangible reference to the human being, as well as to other species, which contributes to scientific advancement.

“In the classroom, it helps the new doctors make mistakes with the deceased person and not with the patient, for example, in neurology surgeries, knees, plastic surgery, arthroscopy, and transplant practices, rotating a heart from a body to another ”, he explained.

In Mexico the plastination of cadavers It is used for educational purposes in schools of medicine, veterinary medicine and criminology, including the University of Guadalajara, which was a pioneer in this exercise, as well as the UNAM, the National Autonomous University of Morelos and some veterinary andn Querétaro, Puebla, CDMX and the State of Mexico.

Although there was a hiatus due to the pandemic, today young doctors, veterinarians and forensics have resumed workshops where they can learn about life through plastination, a practice that takes about a year and requires about 1,500 hours of work for the preservation of biological material that consists of extracting body fluids, such as water and lipids, using solvents such as cold and warm acetone and then replacing them with elastic silicone resins to

keep them preserved for years and years.

