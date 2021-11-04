Peng Shuai Accuses Former Chinese Vice Premier Of Forcing Her To Have Sex

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, one of her country’s biggest sports stars, publicly accused a former deputy prime minister of forcing her to have sex, in a post on Chinese social media that was later removed.

According to a screenshot from his verified Weibo account on Tuesday, Peng stated that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, forced her to have sex and then they had an intermittent consensual relationship.

The post was removed a half hour later, although searches for Peng’s name on China’s controlled internet increased and screenshots were shared between private WeChat groups and via iMessage.

In China, the Internet is heavily censored and the privacy of top leaders is a particularly sensitive issue.

Former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli at the United Nations in New York. (Photo: Reuters)

Peng, who maintained that he could not provide evidence to support his allegations, did not respond to a request for comment posted to his Weibo account. The sports marketing agency APG, which says on its website that it represents it, did not respond to a request for comment.

China’s State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Asked about the issue in a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he was not aware of the issue and that “this is not a foreign affairs issue.”

Weibo and Tencent, which operates WeChat, did not respond to requests for comment.

Harassment and sexual assault were rarely discussed in public in China, until a #MeToo movement began in 2018, when a Beijing university student publicly accused a teacher of sexual harassment. That spread to non-governmental organizations, the media, and other industries.

Shuai Peng during his participation in the 2020 Australian Open. Photo: Mark Kolbe / Getty Images.

A Weibo timeline feature showed that a hashtag of Peng Shuai’s name, which had little to no mentions prior to Tuesday, has racked up more than 20 million views since its publication. Discussions about the hashtag erupted around the time of Peng’s post, but then plummeted when posts on the subject were removed.

Earlier Wednesday, searches for Peng’s name on Weibo returned no results and discussions on the subject were blocked. Users of WeChat and QQ, another chat app, were unable to send screenshots to each other.

While Peng’s Weibo account still has visible previous posts, the commenting and forwarding features have been disabled.

Zhang, now 75, was Deputy Prime Minister from 2013 to 2018 and had also served as Party Secretary for Northeastern Shandong Province. He served on the Politburo Standing Committee between 2012 and 2017.

Peng was the world’s number one doubles player in 2014, the first Chinese tennis player to top a ranking, after winning the doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

